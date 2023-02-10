If you asked the No. 3 seeded Owatonna girls hockey team, having the No. 6 seeded Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers score the first goal of the game nearly four minutes in probably wasn’t on its Bingo card.
However, it was a good reminder that it’s no longer the regular season, and now every win matters with the start of the Section 1AA tournament.
“It was a surprise that they got the (goal) that they did,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “It was good for our girls to go out and respond shortly after that. It kind of brought us back into the game. We’ve thought about this game the last couple of days after we found out the seedings and it made it real. Now we’re in the section tournament and anything can happen.”
The Huskies didn’t luck their way into an 18-6 record, a Big 9 title and the No. 3 seed in the tournament and reminded the rest of Section 1AA about it, eventually taking down Century 8-2 to advance to the semifinals.
One of the things that helped Owatonna to all of those aforementioned successes throughout the entirety of the 2022-23 season was just how deep the team runs and how reliable every line can be on the ice.
Sure the Huskies have some dynamic goal scoring on the top line, but production from top down from the forward group and the blue line has really helped Owatonna separate itself as one of the elite teams in the Big 9 Conference and in Section 1AA.
Look no further than the Huskies response to Century’s open goal.
Owatonna scored 144 goals over the course of the 2022-23 regular season, but it was senior forward Kaelyn Frear-Boerner that lit the fuse for Huskies by not only scoring to tie the game at 1-1, but netting her first goal of the season in the process.
Senior defenseman Abby Vetsch skated in to take a shot from one of the points, but the shot deflected off the netminder’s pad and Frear-Boerner was in the perfect spot for an open rebound shot to tie.
“CJ Frear-Boerner got her first of the season to tie the game at 1-1, which is a perfect time to have that situation come up and her to get that goal,” Cloud said. “Her line started to click and get more and more opportunities with her, Macy Stanton and Anna Mollenhauer.”
With nearly seven minutes remaining in the period, junior forward Izzy Radel put Owatonna ahead and the Huskies never looked back.
Radel camped out in front of Century’s net and received a pass from behind the net from fellow junior forward Samantha Bogen. Radel buried the shot for her 14th goal of the season and gave Owatonna a 2-1 lead going into the intermission.
Feeling confident, the Huskies were quick to show just how dangerous they can be in the offensive zone early into the second period.
It all started with Macy Stanton finding Samantha Bogen wide open behind every defender from Century to bury Owatonna’s third goal of the game nearly three minutes into the period. Senior forward Ava Stanchina followed a few minutes later after skating around her defender and rifling a shot past the goaltender to put the Huskies up 4-1.
Vetsch, who already had one assist on the night, helped extend the lead by forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and found herself skating in for a 1-on-1 against the goaltender after skating past one of the few Panthers not going off on a line change during the turnover.
The Owatonna senior captain buried her shot for the first of two goals on the night and put them ahead by four goals with just under five left in the period.
In dire need of a goal, the Panthers managed to sneak a second one in to cut the Huskies’ lead down to 5-2, but they showed how dangerous they are even when lines get mixed up.
Nearly midway through the second period, senior forwards Ezra Oien and Macy Stanton found themselves on a 2-on-1 rush. The goaltender focused on Oien with the puck, but the Huskies’ leading goalscorer fed the puck over to Stanton and the senior buried the cross-crease pass to put them back up by four goals.
“Having scoring from all three lines is crucial and when you can get mismatches or line combinations that work against other team’s lines, you can really spread out the scoring,” Cloud. “We ended up getting eight (goals), but we know there was more we could have had.”
Century had a difficult time defending the extra passes across and the Huskies capitalized on it just a few minutes after Stanton’s goal with Bogen leading a rush and playing the puck over to Vetsch for her second goal of the night.
The cherry on top for Owatonna came with just over six minutes left when sophomore forward Averi Vetsch made a no-look pass backwards while behind the net to Radel, who touched the puck past her defender and scored the open shot in front of the net for her second goal of the game.
It was a good win for the Huskies, who now advance to the Section 1AA semifinal round, which will provide a major test.
The No. 3 seeded Huskies will have to go on the road to the Lakeville Ames Arena on Saturday night to go up against the No. 2 seeded Lakeville North Panthers, who scored eight goals alone in the second period during their 14-0 shutout of Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinals.