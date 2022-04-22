The stage couldn’t have been set any better for the Owatonna girls lacrosse team. After a long stretch of gloomy, cloudy, cold and windy weather, they were given a nice, sunny day that ended up doubling down as their first game back at Owatonna High School for their home opener.
When junior midfielder and captain Anni Moran came away with the opening face off, found sophomore attacker Maddy McGinn wide open for a shot and the Huskies held a 1-0 lead over the visiting Rochester John Marshall Rockets a mere 15 seconds into the game, the writing was already on the wall for their eventual 20-0 shutout victory.
The defending Big 9 conference champions matched up against a much younger and less experienced John Marshall team and did everything in their power to accomplish two separate goals that they had set earlier on.
The first goal was to score 20 or more goals in a single game. Check.
Owatonna head coach Dani Licht and the Huskies don’t attribute any win to just a single player or two, and the 20-goal explosion was led by five different Huskies.
“I think [the home opener] went really good,” Moran said. “I think our team is really starting to connect. We’re seeing those passes and transitioning well down the field.”
Moran and McGinn made up two of their leading scorers with a combined 11 goals and three assists for 13 points. Moran led Owatonna with six goals and McGinn was tied for second in scoring with her five goals.
But alongside them was senior attacker Audrey Simon with five goals and a team-leading four assists for nine points, freshman attacker Ellery Blacker with three goals and two assists for five points, and freshman midfielder Lauren Busho with one goal and two assists for three points.
The Rockets had a difficult time matching Owatonna’s aggression whenever it would camp out inside the attacking zone, which proved to be for a majority of the game.
Whenever the Huskies weren’t netting a goal, they’re ferocity in hunting down ground balls and their ability to effortlessly move the ball around the field kept their attack alive and often resulted in a pass to the crease for an easy goal.
“We were all just connecting with our passes, and we were all just being very smart about it and looking for the open opportunities,” Moran said about how the offense found success.
When the Rockets could move the ball out, they ran into another problem and it played into the Huskies second goal, which was to complete a shutout. Double check.
A big reason why Owatonna couldn’t contribute the win to a single player was also in part of their defense. While John Marshall couldn’t contest quite as much as the Huskies did to it, the times the Rockets could get the ball to midfield or in Owatonna’s defensive zone, it didn’t last long.
Early on, John Marshall had a shot ring off the top of the cross bar, just over senior goalie Zoe Anderson’s head and that ended up being one of its last good scoring chances for the remainder of the game.
“One of their big goals is to create low percentage shots for Zoe, so she doesn’t have to make those big saves,” Licht said. “Definitely something that we saw them do was not create those opportunities for [John Marshall].”
Owatonna’s midfielding and defense core broke up several passes at midfield or going into Owatonna’s defensive zone, which turned easy ground balls into an effortless transition offense that had no troubles running up the scoreboard.
The strong defensive game in the few moments they were tested gave Anderson a relatively easy night in front of the net en route to a shutout, but that didn’t stop her from being a leader and helping guide a younger Owatonna defense core.
Getting a win like this early on in the season, much less in the home opener, gives a massive shot of confidence to the Huskies that’ll be in contention for another conference title. While it helps some of the veterans of the team, it greatly helps some of the younger players.
McGinn was viewed as a player to keep an eye on heading into the season with the potential to do great things, especially next to Moran and Simon, and being able to post five goals and an assist for six points reinforces her role as one of their top attacking threats.
“The confidence today has definitely risen,” Licht said. “This whole team is very young this year. We have our few seniors, but a lot of these girls, besides eight of them, last game was their first varsity game, so to see them come out today and have that confidence from Monday and help put up numbers like that is super great.”
Blacker and Busho, as only freshmen, helped combine for four goals and four assists for eight total points. The Huskies even called up eighth grader Adeline Schroht from the junior varsity team and got to see her play some varsity minutes as a midfielder.
The Huskies are off to a hot start to the 2022 girls lacrosse season, but the young team knows just exactly what the most important thing is moving forward.
“Take what we need to improve on from this game, work on those things and keep improving every game,” Moran said.