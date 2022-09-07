Down, but not out, the Owatonna volleyball team was set on trying to attempt a major comeback victory Tuesday night against the visiting Farmington Tigers. Trading point for point and run for run, Owatonna’s comeback attempt fell just shy of forcing a fifth set in its 3-1 loss in four sets.
The Tigers came out on the right side of a 25-21 first set and held the Huskies off 25-17 in the second set to take a 2-0 lead going into a potential game-deciding third set.
That’s where the Huskies put their figurative rally caps on and started the uphill climb. After trading some early points, Owatonna started going on a run and gave its lead a nice cushion. But if it wanted to produce a comeback effort, the Tigers were going to make the Huskies work for it.
Farmington battled back to make it an even ball game, but another Owatonna run put the Huskies in a prime spot to take the set. The Tigers scored some late points, but the Huskies ended up winning the third set 25-17.
Unlike the third set, the fourth was a constant back-and-forth battle, and little separation on the board was to be had. Owatonna would go up by a few points, Farmington would respond. If Farmington pulled ahead, Owatonna was more than ready to even things up.
Both squads began trading points so the fourth set would exceed 25 points on both ends. Just when one team would have the chance at winning it, the other would tie it up. The Huskies even fended off a pair of huge swings in the middle from Farmington senior middle Julia Gordon and turned it into a point.
The Tigers ended up with a 27-26 lead and managed to secure the last point needed for a 28-26 fourth set win and ending Owatonna’s hope for a chance at a fifth set.
Owatonna saw strong performances out of its outside hitters with the likes of junior Mehsa Krause and senior Lauren Bangs, coming through with some timely kills to keep the Huskies in it.
The Huskies are now gearing up for a tournament hosted by Marshall on Friday and Saturday. Following the tournament, they’ll return to Big 9 Conference play with a pair of road games at Mankato East on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Northfield on Thursday, Sept. 22.