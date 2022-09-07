Block (Owatonna VB)

The Huskies go for a block during their 3-1 loss to the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday night. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Down, but not out, the Owatonna volleyball team was set on trying to attempt a major comeback victory Tuesday night against the visiting Farmington Tigers. Trading point for point and run for run, Owatonna’s comeback attempt fell just shy of forcing a fifth set in its 3-1 loss in four sets.

Isabella Barrie (Owatonna VB)

Senior setter Isabella Barrie (11) sets the ball during Owatonna's loss to Farmington on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mehsa Krause (Owatonna VB).JPG

Junior outside hitter Mehsa Krause (15) delivers a strong hit over the net during Owatonna's loss to Farmington on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments