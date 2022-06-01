The 2022 team golf season for the Owatonna Huskies came to an end with the Section 1AAA meet taking place at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.
In their final meet as a team, the Huskies shot a new season low of 348, which is one stroke below their original season low of 349 that was set during the 2022 Boy’s End of Year Big 9 Conference meet just over a week ago.
Jack Langlois, Matthew Larson and Blake Burmeister led the way for the season low with three scores in the 80s. Langlois shot an team low 84 and qualified to shoot on the second day of the section meet, with Larson finishing with an 86 and Burmeister with an 87 right behind him.
Mason Pelinka was two strokes off of getting a score in the 80s and finished the day with a 91. Quinn Thompson and Reilley Dibble rounded things out with a 108 and 109 respectively.
Owatonna will have plenty to work when the 2023 boys golf season rolls around. With a very young roster, Reilly Dibble and Trenton Lower are the only two seniors that the Huskies say goodbye to.
Burmeister come back for his senior season, Thompson and Larson will be back as juniors, Langlois will be back as a sophomore and Pelinka will be back as a freshman.
“It was another great experience for our young team. I expect great things from these players next year and the years to come. They weren’t satisfied with their play today and all of our returning players were already talking about working on their games this summer,” said coach Mark Langlois. “They were a fun group of players to coach. They were coachable and made a lot of great strides this year. It was good to end the season on a positive note by shooting our lowest team score of the year.”