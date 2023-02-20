For the final time of the 2022-23 regular season, the Owatonna Huskies hit the ice inside of the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, as they returned home to host the Austin Packers on Saturday. Owatonna finished out the regular season strong with a 6-0 shutout over the Packers.
The Huskies led 7-2 on shots with the final few minutes remaining in the first period and right as the clock ticked under the four minute mark, Owatonna knocked in the first goal of the game.
Sophomore defenseman passed the puck to the opposite point, where junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon was loading up for a shot. The puck was initially stopped by the pad of Austin’s netminder, but sophomore forward Andy Mitchell was right there to tap the rebound chance in for the 1-0 lead.
Freshman forward Jackson Kath wasted little time helping Owatonna extend the lead to open the second period. Nearly two and a half minutes in, Kath controlled a rebound shot, found an opening inside a faceoff circle and rifled his shot past the goaltender. Benjamin Bangs and Broderick Goodnature earned assists on the goal.
Owatonna closed out the period with a 4-0 lead thanks to a pair of late goals scored nearly a minute and a half from each other.
With just under four minutes left in a period, a shot right in front of the net from Mitchell bounced off the goaltender and sophomore forward Zach Knott was there to chip in an easy rebound shot to make it 3-0.
Around 2:30 remaining, sophomore defenseman Blake Davison took a shot at the net, but it was junior forward Thomas Herzog that cleaned up the loose puck in front of the net for his fifth of the season.
The Packers got two sent to the penalty box with just under 8:40 remaining in the third period after being whistled for a roughing minor and a kneeing minor, which gave the Huskies a 5-on-3 power play chance.
Spurgeon already had an assist on the night, but the junior defenseman tallied a power play goal nearly 30 seconds in after find plenty of open space once getting past a defender. He placed his shot in the five-hole to extend the lead to 5-0.
Owatonna took a late penalty with under a minute remaining, but right off the initial puck drop in the Huskies’ zone, they managed to clear the puck down the ice with junior forward Joseph Webster in hot pursuit.
The Austin goaltender came out of the net and managed to get a stick on the puck at the same time as Webster, which deflected behind the net. However, an Austin defender collided into the goaltender and Webster was able to gain possession of the puck and bury it before the goalie could get back in front of the net.
Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker got to make the start in net for senior night, but junior goaltender Brennan Sletten came in after the first whistle to finish out the game between the pipes. Austin was limited to just nine total shots and went scoreless on three power plays.
With Owatonna hosting Senior Night in its final regular season game, the Huskies were able to recognize all of the seniors in the program. Owatonna boys hockey seniors include forwards Andrew Skov, Benjamin Bangs and Charles Valento, defenseman Kollin Martin and goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker.
The Huskies finished the regular season with an 11-12-2 overall record and will now shift their focus to the Section 1AA tournament, where they drew the No. 6 seed and will place No. 3 Lakeville North in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
North is one of the few section teams that the Huskies didn’t see throughout the regular season and the higher-seeded Panthers also finished with 11 wins on the season with an 11-14 overall record.
Owatonna is set to go on the road to face No. 3-seeded Panthers in the Section 1AA quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Lakeville Ames Arena. The winner advances to play either No. 2 Rochester Mayo or No. 7 Rochester John Marshall in the semifinals.