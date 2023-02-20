For the final time of the 2022-23 regular season, the Owatonna Huskies hit the ice inside of the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, as they returned home to host the Austin Packers on Saturday. Owatonna finished out the regular season strong with a 6-0 shutout over the Packers.

Owatonna boys hockey honored their senior class with Senior Night during their final regular season home game. The Huskies shutout Austin in a 6-0 win. (file photo/southernminn.com)

