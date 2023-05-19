The Owatonna softball team took to the field for its final regular season game at Morehouse Park Thursday. The squad also celebrated Senior Night, honoring leaders Katelyn Bentz and Paiton Glynn.
The Huskies eventually lost the game 5-1 to Mankato West.
Owatonna struggled to get going offensively against West’s junior pitcher Brooklyn Geerdes, who held the Huskies to six shutout innings before Zoie Roush led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple to right field and Samantha Bogen scored her with an RBI single.
Kendra Bogen recorded one hit for a triple, Glynn recorded a team-high two hits and Mehsa Krause recorded one hit in the seventh.
All it took for the Scarlets to pull ahead was a pair of leadoff runners getting on in the second and third innings. A sac fly and RBI double gave them a 2-0 lead in the second and a fielder’s choice, an RBI single and an infield hit extended it to 5-0 in the third.
“West is a good team and they made some good defensive plays that did not allow us to get anything started offensively,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “That, combined with the early five runs, proved to be too big of a hole for us to dig out of.”
Kennedy Hodgman pitched all seven innings for the Huskies and recorded two strikeouts without giving up a single walk in the loss.
Owatonna closes out the 2023 regular season with a 13-5 overall record and now shifts its focus to the start of the Section 1AAAA tournament. The first round of section play starts on Tuesday and the Huskies will now wait to find out their seeding and opponent.