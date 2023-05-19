The Owatonna softball team took to the field for its final regular season game at Morehouse Park Thursday. The squad also celebrated Senior Night, honoring leaders Katelyn Bentz and Paiton Glynn.

Samantha Bogen

Junior first baseman Samantha Bogen tags out a runner during Owatonna's loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Katelyn Bentz

Senior shortstop Katelyn Bentz catches an infield pop fly during Owatonna's loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Paiton Glynn

Senior catcher Paiton Glynn (3) waits for a pitch during Owatonna's loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

