There was no shortage of smiles at the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Tuesday night, as the Owatonna girls soccer team hosted a Youth Night while also accepting donations for Stock the Husky Pantry.
And then the Huskies earned a shutout victory.
The team got to interact with Owatonna youth soccer players before the game and had a donation table set up on the side to help give back to the community. The Huskies were able to put a cherry on top of everything by recording a 5-0 win over the visiting Northfield Raiders behind two-goal nights for Avery Routh and Kennedy Schammel.
“It was fun seeing our players interact with the younger players, then seeing that generation come up,” said Owatonna head coach Nate Gendron. “Those youth players really look up to our players and we always strive towards how they can be a role model in our community. It just fit in perfectly that we did our community donation night and had tons of donations for Husky Pantry.”
Owatonna got things going nearly 10 minutes into the game when senior midfielder Ezra Oien played the ball into the 18-yard box and senior midfielder Avery Routh beat everyone –including Northfield’s goalkeeper– to the ball and chipped it in for her first goal.
The Huskies struck again with around 12:30 remaining in the half when the ball was chipped away from Oien by a Northfield defender and found senior midfielder Abby Vetsch, who took the shot just outside the box and placed it in the upper-left side of the goal.
Sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel netted Owatonna’s third goal just under five minutes into the second half. Oien played a ball through for Vetsch, who’s shot was blocked. Schammel found herself in the right spot to clean up the rebound to put the Huskies up 3-0.
It took all of two minutes for Schammel to find her second goal. Fellow sophomore Addison Ahrens placed the ball upfield perfectly for Schammel, who snuck it right of the keeper.
Routh scored her second goal of the game and put the dagger in for the Huskies with just over seven minutes left to play. The ball got tipped away from Averi Vetsch and Routh curved the ball past a Northfield defender and right into the upper-right corner of the net.
Not only was the game important to the Huskies with the future of Owatonna soccer cheering them on and not only was it important playing against a conference rival. It was especially important for Owatonna senior forward Ava Stanchina, who used to wear the Northfield maroon in past matchups.
“I knew everyone on the team,” Stanchina said. “It was a little emotional coming into the game, just knowing they’re all my best friends. It was good, we came in hard and we all did our jobs.”
Stanchina, a student-transfer to Owatonna, was a standout striker for the Raiders in past seasons before joining the Huskies. Facing off against the Raiders for the first time, she got an opportunity to play against some of her best friends.
A goal against the Raiders would’ve been nice –and there were several great chances– but it was also nice to see the Huskies walk away with their fifth straight victory.
Now Owatonna looks to defend that five game winning streak on Thursday when it goes on the road to face Winona.