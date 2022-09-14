Molly Achterkirch (Owatonna GS)

Owatonna junior defender Molly Achterkirch is greeted by the Owatonna soccer youth during player introductions. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

There was no shortage of smiles at the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Tuesday night, as the Owatonna girls soccer team hosted a Youth Night while also accepting donations for Stock the Husky Pantry.

Owatonna Youth Soccer Night

The Owatonna girls soccer team held a Youth Night during their Tuesday night game against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Kennedy Schammel

Owatonna sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel (2) stakes a shot during the Huskies’ 5-0 shutout over Northfield on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ava Stanchina

Owatonna senior forward Ava Stanchina (7) gets ready to take a free kick during the Huskies’ 5-0 shutout over Northfield on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports

