North Star State Hardwood Classic

The Owatonna boys basketball team won the North Star State Hardwood Showcase in Hibbing during the holiday break. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Boys Basketball)

The Owatonna boys basketball team spent time during their holiday season by making a near four-hour journey up north to Hibbing for the North Star State Hardwood Showcase. The Huskies made their trip well worth it after recording a 3-0 record and winning the showcase championship.


