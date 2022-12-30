The Owatonna boys basketball team spent time during their holiday season by making a near four-hour journey up north to Hibbing for the North Star State Hardwood Showcase. The Huskies made their trip well worth it after recording a 3-0 record and winning the showcase championship.
Game One: Owatonna 86, Southwest Christian 60
The Huskies first game of the showcase matched them up against Southwest Christian Stars, who made a somewhat similar drive up to Hibbing out of Chaska.
After tailing 38-32 going into halftime against the Stars, the Huskies came out on fire in the second half and outscored Southwest Christian 54-22 to secure the 86-60 win on the first day of games.
Blake Burmeister led the way with a team-high 27 points (10-18 FG, five 3-pts), while Collin Vick added a near double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds. Rielly Kleeberger had nine points, Nils Gantert had eight points, Ayden Walter and Jason Klecker had six points each, Nolan Ginskey had four points and Jacob Ginskey had three points.
Game Two: Owatonna 96, Hibbing 40
The second day of games saw Owatonna take on Hibbing and the Huskies breezed past the hosts of the North Star Showcase.
Owatonna recorded nearly 60 points in the first half and led 58-24 at halftime. It outscored Hibbing 38-16 in the second half to record the 56-point win.
Burmeister and Walter were on fire for the Huskies with Burmeister recording 23 points with five made 3-pointers and Walter recording 22 points with six made 3-pointers. Owatonna had 14 total players contribute offensively in the win with Vick’s 10 points, Kleeberger’s seven points and Nathan Theis’ six points following Burmeister and Walter up.
Game Three: Owatonna 79, Duluth Denfeld 56
The North Star State Hardwood Showcase championship game put the Huskies up against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters.
In one of their closer halves of the tournament, the Huskies held a five-point lead at 38-33 over Denfeld going into halftime. But with a strong second half where the Huskies outscored the Hunters 41-23, they emerged as the North Star Showcase champions.
Burmeister continued his run of 20-point games by recorded a team-high 25 points while going nearly perfect beyond the arc by hitting seven of his eight 3-point attempts. Collin Vick got his double-double by posting 12 points and a team-high 13 assists. Klecker finished in double digit scoring with 10 points.
Walter added eight points, Kleeberger added six points, Nolan Ginskey added five points, Jacob Ginskey added four points, CJ Theis added three points and Mikah Elstad and Nathan Theis added two points.
The Huskies will return to conference play on Tuesday when they return home to host Winona at 7:30 p.m.