The Owatonna girls hockey team returned home to the Steele County Four Seasons Centre on Thursday night to host the Winona Winhawks and improved to 4-1 on the season, beating the Winhawks 8-1.
Senior forward Ezra Oien helped fuel the Huskies’ fourth victory of the season behind a four-goal, six-point night, which started with an assist on sophomore forward Averi Vetsch’s game opening goal at the 12:03 mark.
Oien scored her first of the game off an assist from fellow senior forward Ava Stanchina just minutes later to give Owatonna a 2-0 lead after the first period.
“Being able to put up 57 (total shots) was really nice, we had a lot of chances that went wide or deflected over the glass,” said head coach Tony Cloud. “We were definitely in the offensive zone a lot tonight and were able to find the back of the net with good success.”
Junior forward Samantha Bogen netted its third goal of the night just under three minutes into the second period with assists from junior forward Izzy Radel and senior defenseman Sarah Snitker. It took all of 11 seconds for Stanchina to follow up with Owatonna's fourth goal while being assisted by Bogen and Abby Vetsch.
Winona managed to find a breakaway opportunity while on the power play and cut the lead down to 4-1 to close out the second period scoring.
Oien completed her hat trick just under five minutes into the third period with an even strength goal at 2:35 and a power play goal at 4:40 to put the Huskies up 6-1. Freshman defenseman Kendra Bogen capitalized on a power play chance off assists from Oien and Abby Vetsch before Oien capped things off with her fourth goal of the night while on the power play.
Junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker only faced five total shots in her 51 minutes between the pipes and recorded four saves while the Huskies outshot the Winhawks 57-5 (20-1, 14-4, 23-0) through three periods.
Oien’s four goals and two assists for six points led the team while Samantha Bogen and Stanchina followed with one goal and three assists for four points each. Abby Vetsch (three assists) recorded three points and Averi Vetsch (goal), Kendra Bogen (goal), Radel (assist) and Sarah Snitker (assist) recorded one point each.
Now the Huskies get plenty of time to rest as they gear up for their next big test with the Class A No. 6 ranked Dodge County Wildcats coming to town on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Dodge County is currently undefeated at the time of Owatonna’s victory over Winona, which includes a 4-0 shutout victory for the Wildcats over the same Winona team in their season opener.
The Wildcats are no stranger to Owatonna as a former Section 1AA foe, but recently dropped to Class A and left the section. They bested the Huskies 2-1 in overtime during their meeting at the Dodge County Ice Arena in the 2021-22 season.
“We’re really familiar with them and they’re really familiar with us,” Cloud said. “Unfortunately this year, we don’t have them in the section because they’re in Class A, but they'll be a good team in Class A.”
Owatonna will have plenty of time to practice and prepare while looking to knock off the No. 6 ranked Wildcats on Thursday.