Anna Mollenhauer

Sophomore forward Anna Mollenhauer (9) eyes the puck on a faceoff attempt during Owatonna's 8-1 victory over Winona. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls hockey team returned home to the Steele County Four Seasons Centre on Thursday night to host the Winona Winhawks and improved to 4-1 on the season, beating the Winhawks 8-1.


Alia Kubicek

Sophomore defenseman Alia Kubicek (10) controls the puck while skating into the offensive zone. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Stanchina and Wilker

Senior forward Ava Stanchina (7) hugs junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker (33) after Owatonna defeated Winona 8-1 on Thursday night. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
CJ Frear-Boerner

Senior forward Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (20) skates away from a Winona defender. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments