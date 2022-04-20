Being a baseball inside Dartts Park on Tuesday was a difficult job, as the Owatonna Huskies returned home to host Faribault and rolled past the visiting Falcons 13-3 in six innings behind a big day in the batter’s box.
Owatonna opened things by trickling in two runs in the bottom of the first inning and followed it up with one more run in the bottom of the second and third before pouring on the runs in the fourth inning.
The Huskies had more than a complete run through their batting order, as they posted eight total runs to take a commanding 12-0 lead heading into the fifth inning and knocking on the door of an early end.
Faribault rallied back and managed to get three runs on the board after the Huskies took out senior pitcher Addison Andrix, who one ly gave up one total hit and one walk while striking out three during his four shutout innings.
“I thought Addison gave us another quality start, threw four innings of shutout ball for us and the defense behind him played pretty well and we hit the ball,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins.
Up by nine runs, the Huskies just needed one more sun in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure their second win of the season.
Junior first baseman Teagun Ahrens, who subbed into the game for senior first baseman Taylor Bogen heading into the fifth inning, took to the plate and put one into the outfield, scoring senior outfielder Cael Dowling to end the game.
This also marked the second straight game of Dowling being the game-ending run with his steal home to walk off Owatonna’s win over Rochester John Marshall.
Seven different Huskies recorded hits, but it was Bogen who led the hit parade behind his 3-4 performance with a team-leading 5 RBIs. Senior right fielder Jack Helget also recorded three hits, drove in two RBIs and scored two runs.
“I think everyone’s just happy to be able to play,” Bogen said. “Having that first game get canceled and everybody was bummed out. We’ve been inside for practices and it just feels good to be outside and see the ball fly out in the air.”
Caleb Vereide added two hits, ine RBI, one run and one walk drawn, while Ayden Walter, Nick Williams and Ahrens all notched an RBI on their lone hit with Ahrens being the game-ending RBI.
On the mound, Andrix had another strong showcase in his four innings pitched before senior Eli Knutson came in to close things out. Andrix earned the win while Knutson tossed three strikeouts in his two innings pitched.
The Huskies will make their return to Dartts Park on Thursday when they host Red Wing following their Wednesday stop in Austin.