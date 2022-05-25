The Owatonna boys golf team returned to the Owatonna Country Club on Tuesday to host the Owatonna Invitational that also featured Albert Lea, Northfield, Eagan, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Century, St. Peter, Austin, Mankato East and Winona/Cotter.
"Owatonna Country Club won today," said Owatonna coach Mark Langlois. "It was the highest winning team score we have seen this year. The tournament had a quality field, which included several in the top 20 in the state and three more in the top 50. Only four players fired a score below 80. It was fair, but a great challenge for all players."
The Huskies finished eighth in the final team standings with a score of 375, which beat our Mankato East's 408 and Winona/Cotter's 424.
Matthew Larson led the Huskies with the only score in the 80s at an 86. Quinn Thompson shot a 90 and Jack Langlois finished at 99. Blake Burmeister (100), Reilly Dibble (100) and Mason Pelinka (116) rounded things out.
"It was a disappointing day for us," Langlois said. "We struggled making solid contact, three putting often and had a lot of penalty shots. There is a lot or learning and growth opportunities out there that we need to correct next week at sections. I know the boys will bounce back and this round will fuel us to work harder. We all know we can prepare and play better."