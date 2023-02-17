The Owatonna Huskies may have gotten the No. 4 seed going into the Section 1AAA team tournament, but they knew that they had a shot of winning it all just like the other teams ahead of them.
After taking care of business against the No. 5 seeded Rochester Century Panthers with a 56-21 victory during the Section 1AAA quarterfinals inside Rochester Mayo High School Thursday night, the Huskies were set to have their highly-anticipated rematch against the No. 1 seeded Rochester Mayo Spartans.
The Spartans were dominant throughout the 2022-23 season and only took one loss from a Section 1AAA foe.
But what was that loss? A 37-33 victory for the Huskies in Owatonna.
However, this time around, the Huskies were forced to battle through some misfortune throughout the night that ended up hurting them in an eventual 37-33 loss to the top-seeded Spartans. It came down to the very last match.
“We seemed to be on the wrong side of those all season, and tonight we weren’t,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson, referencing close individual matchups during the dual meet against Mayo. “We were sticking it out in overtime; we were winning 1-0 with RJ Reinardy at 160. We had a lot of that gutsy, tournament-time matches, and I was pleasantly surprised to see that.”
Two of the biggest differences from Owatonna’s initial win over Mayo and the Spartans victory in the semifinal round came early on in the dual.
The Huskies have seen plenty potential throughout the season from seventh grader Kaden Lindquist, who’s proven to be a bright spot in the future of Owatonna wrestling. Lindquist played a big role in the Huskies initial win over Mayo, recording one of their four total pins, but in the rematch against Mayo’s Andrew Trimble, he got caught in a bad spot, and Trimble managed to get the opening pin at 106 pounds for a 12-point swing between the two duals.
Senior 152-pounder Mason Blum has battled injuries this season, but he has proved, at various times, just how much of a difference maker he can be when he’s on the mat for the Huskies. Blum’s night came to an early end Thursday, though, after suffering an injury during the Century dual, which kept him out of the semifinals. In the first matchup, Blum had recorded a fall over Mayo’s James Nelson, so the Huskies lost out on a second match initially yielding six team points.
“The first couple of matches were a little bit different,” Johnson said. “We got caught at 106, and that happens, but that was a 12-point swing right off the bat. The round before, we suffered a pretty bad elbow injury to Mason Blum. So we had to really think on the fly and adapt a little bit.”
But just because they had a little adversity to fight didn’t mean the Huskies were going to simply roll over for the Spartans. Instead, they readjusted and took it right down to the wire, thanks to some big time performances.
After starting out down 14-0, Owatonna got three straight wins by major decisions at 126, 132 and 138 pounds, with Lane Karsten winning 9-1 over Max Erickson at 126, Trey Hiatt winning 10-0 over Kellen Burger at 132 and Michael Reinardy winning 16-6 over Kai Kobayashi at 138.
Mayo got a win by fall from No. 5 ranked Calder Sheehan over Parker Casas at 145, but the Huskies answered right back with Jack Sorenson winning in a 4-0 decision over Kamden Ernste at 152, and No. 2 ranked Cael Robb dropping to 170 for a 38-second pin over James Nelson.
RJ Reinardy picked up another big win for the Huskies with a 1-0 decision in his rematch against Carter Funk, but that didn't quite match his win by fall in the teams' first matchup.
“That was kind of the case against Mayo; they sent out their JV, but we really didn’t have a choice at that point,” Johnson said on sending Robb out at 170 pounds. “We wanted RJ on his guy, and they ran away a bit, but we still kept it to come down to heavyweight. That’s the thing about high school wrestling; you don’t always want it to come down to heavyweight, but you can’t deny how exciting it was. ”
The Spartans managed to pick up a win by fall at 182 and saw No. 9 ranked Dylan Peper down Owatonna’s Max Flemke in an 8-0 major decision at 195, right before Huskies sophomore Blake Fitcher used a late escape to force sudden victory against Lucas Peterson at 220 pounds, which ended with a match-winning takedown and cut Mayo’s lead down to 30-27 going into heavyweight.
Grant Lower was the one who capped off Owatonna’s earlier season win with a pin, but the Spartans pulled out the ace up their sleeve with top-10-ranked Ethan Peper dropping back to heavyweight to face a banged-up Lower.
The higher-ranked Peper managed a first period pin over Lower to end Owatonna’s team season in the Section 1AAA semifinal round.
Now, the Huskies are shifting their focus to the individual section tournament in a week. They have high aspirations, with the tournament serving as the state qualifier.
“It’s an unofficial stat, but last year, if they scored individual sections like a college tournament, we would’ve come in second place,” Johnson said. “We said, ‘This year, let’s come in first; let’s vault everybody; let’s control our own destiny; let’s send as many to state as we can.’ We want eight or nine (state qualifiers).”