In a night where most points felt like the most important point of the night, a foot was all that separated the ball going out of play for a 15-13 fifth set win for Mankato West and a potential set-tying, eighth kill of the night for sophomore outside hitter Libby Jensen.

(Owatonna VB) Kendra Bogen block

The Huskies celebrate a block from sophomore outside hitter Kendra Bogen (18) during Owatonna’s five-set loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(Owatonna VB) Sam Bogen

Senior middle blocker Samantha Bogen (24) serves the ball during Owatonna’s five-set loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna VB) Mehsa Krause

Senior outside hitter Mehsa Krause (15) keeps the ball in place by the Huskies’ bench during Owatonna’s five-set loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
  

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments