The Owatonna girls hockey team saw its road game Tuesday against Gentry Academy canceled, but it got back on the ice Thursday night inside the Albert Lea City Arena. The Huskies got back into the win column with a 4-0 shutout of the hosting Albert Lea Tigers.
Senior forward Ezra Oien got things started early on for Owatonna by scoring her 16th goal of the season just under four minutes into the first period. Junior forward Molly Achterkirch earned an assist on the goal.
Fellow senior forward Ava Stanchina extended the lead nearly four minutes into the second period off assists from Achterkirch and Izzy Radel. She’d net her second goal of the night just under five minutes into the third period to put the Huskies up 3-0.
Senior defenseman Abby Vetsch closed things out offensively with a goal just a few minutes later off an assist from Alia Kubicek.
Between the pipes, junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker recorded her third shutout of the season after making 20 saves on all 20 shots faced for a 1.000 save percentage and helped keep Albert Lea scoreless on all four of its power play opportunities.
Stanchina (two goals) and Achterkirch (two assists) led the team with two points each while Oien (goal), Vetsch (goal), Radel (assist) and Kubicek (assist) added one point each.
Owatonna will go back out on the road on Tuesday when the Huskies travel to the Rogers Ice Arena to face the Class AA No. 20 ranked Rogers Royals.