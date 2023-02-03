(OHS Boys Basketball) Jason Klecker

Senior forward Jason Klecker (22) defends Rochester Century's Shaun Wysocki. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

In the second game of the Owatonna boys basketball team’s season, the Huskies fell 65-48 on the road to the Rochester Century Panthers. On Thursday night, the Huskies got their chance at redemption and came away with a 69-56 win to improve to 13-4 overall and 10-3 in conference play.


(OHS Boys Basketball) Rielly Kleeberger

Junior guard Rielly Kleebgerger (1) drives to the hoop for an open layup. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

