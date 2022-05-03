The Owatonna boys lacrosse team was back in action Monday night as the Huskies went on the road to face the Rochester Century Panthers. Owatonna came away with a 12-7 victory after the Panthers struggled to keep up offensively in the second half.
The first and second quarter of play saw no shortage of goal scoring as both teams posted three goals in each quarter for a 6-6 stalemate after one half of play.
But the Huskies came out firing in the third quarter, which the hosting Panthers had issues keeping up with. By the end of the quarter, Owatonna scored four goals to take a 10-6 lead going into the fourth.
Century was able to score its first and only goal of the half, but it couldn’t compare to Owatonna’s three-goal fourth quarter to secure the conference road victory.
Senior midfielder Preston Meier led the Huskies attack behind his six goals and two assists for eight points with a team-leading 10 shots on goal.
Freshman midfielder Michael Heitkamp stepped up and recorded a hat trick with three goals on four shots on goal. Caleb Hullopeter recorded two goals for two points on three shots on goal, Beckett Seykora recorded one goal and Lucas Jensen and Jack Strom recorded one assist each.
Senior defenseman Tate Gfrerer led the Huskies with six ground balls, followed by Wyatt Kriesel had four, Mark Spurgeon had three, Sam Pfieffer, Jensen, and Hullopeter had two each and Luke Wottreng, Coda Richardson, Strom, Meier and Heitkamp had one each.
In net, senior goalie Korbin Stricklin recorded 12 saves on the 19 shots he faced for a .631 save percentage in Owatonna’s win.
The Huskies go back on the road to Rochester on Wednesday to face the Rochester Mayo Spartans and travel to Centricity Stadium in Hermantown to take on the Hermantown Hawks on Saturday.