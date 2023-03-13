The throne of Section 1AAAA boys basketball opened up, and the Owatonna Huskies’ hopes to three-peat as section champions were shot down Saturday night after No. 4 Owatonna lost 72-44 to the No. 1 seeded Lakeville North Panthers.

(OHS BBB) Rielly Kleeberger

Junior guard Rielly Kleeberger (1) attempts to bring the ball up the court during Owatonna’s Section 1AAAA semifinals loss to Lakeville North. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS BBB) Nolan Ginskey

Sophomore forward Nolan Ginskey (34) goes up for a layup and would draw the shooting foul for an and-one play to give the Huskies the lead. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS BBB) Jason Klecker

Senior forward Jason Klecker (22) goes for a jump ball against Lakeville North’s standout forward Nolan Winter (31) to open the Section 1AAAA semifinal game between the Huskies and the Panthers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS BBB) Blake Burmeister

Senior guard Blake Burmeister shoots a free throw attempt during Owatonna’s Section 1AAAA semifinals loss to Lakeville North. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

