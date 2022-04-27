The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers improved to 3-1 on the season after going on the road against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, where they defeated the Bulldogs 12-2 in five innings.
NRHEG wasted no time getting hot from the plate after recording five runs in the top of the first inning. JWP responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first inning, but couldn’t match the rest of the NRHEG’s offensive production.
The Panther scored three more in the top of the second inning, scored one run in the top of the third and fourth innings and ended things with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Senior Ava Kyllo led NRHEG by going 4-4 in her plate appearances, stealing six total bases and crossing home plate three times. Faith Nielsen, Bree Ihrke, Sophie Stork, Brenna Sommers and Sidney Schultz all had two hits each. Preslie Schultz also added one hit as well.
Nielsen, Stork and Sommers all had two RBIs, while Ihrke and Schultz had one RBI each.
Stork got the win in the circle after throwing seven strikeouts and only surrendering two hits and no walks. Junior Vanessa TerBeest pitched for the Bulldogs and earned two strikeouts while allowing 15 hits, one walk and seven earned runs.
JWP batters were led by Brielle Dessner, who went 2-3 in her plate appearances and recorded a double, sophomore Alison Olson (1-3) and TerBeest (1-3).
The Panthers will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a rescheduled game from earlier in April. The Bulldogs go on the road against Medford on Thursday.