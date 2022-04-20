By the end of the first inning, the Owatonna Huskies trip up to Faribault was almost all but said and done. Already off to a blazing hot start to the 2022 softball season, the Huskies were relentless in the batter’s box in their 16-0 win in five innings.
When the Huskies took to the field for the bottom of the first inning, they already led 9-0, following one of their best innings of hitting all year. By the end of the game, Owatonna would compile 16 hits for 16 runs and 12 RBIs.
The Huskies were already knocking on the door for an early end and tallied one more run in the second and third innings, followed by three more runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
All the while, the hosting Falcons struggled to keep up with the pace and their troubles started on the mound for Owatonna. Sophomore Kennedy Hodgman continued her run of dominance for the Huskies with another shutout performance.
In her five innings pitched, Hodgman struck out four batters and gave up no runs. Some stellar defense backing her helped keep the runners Faribault got on from its six hits and walk drawn stuck on the bases.
“We hit the ball well tonight and took advantage of a couple of mistakes they made tonight,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “We put up a big number in the first inning and Kennedy and our defense took it from there. Faribault had runners on base tonight but we were able to work out of jams and keep them off the board.”
Senior third baseman Parris Hovden and junior Katelyn Bentz both recorded three-hit games with Hovden driving in three runs and Bentz driving in two runs. Sophomore second baseman Izzy Radel, junior designated hitter Paiton Glynn and sophomore center fielder Mehsa Krause all recorded two hits each. Glynn and Krause had two RBIs and Radel had one RBI.
Zoie Roush, Samantha Bogen, Averie Roush and Kendra Bogen all added one hit each.
Owatonna now sits at a perfect 5-0 record and remains undefeated in Big 9 Conference play at 4-0 following the win over Faribault. It’ll look to continue its hot streak Thursday when the Huskies go on the road against Red Wing.