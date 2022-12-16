Luke Holt Mug

Holt

The Owatonna High School Activities Department announced Wednesday that Luke Holt will be taking over as the new head coach for the Owatonna boys cross country program, pending school board approval.


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments