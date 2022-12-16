The Owatonna High School Activities Department announced Wednesday that Luke Holt will be taking over as the new head coach for the Owatonna boys cross country program, pending school board approval.
Holt is no stranger to the boys cross country program, as he served as an assistant coach under longtime head coach David Chatelaine for the past five years and was named as the Section 1AAA Assistant Coach of the Year back in 2021.
On top of serving as an assistant varsity coach, Holt was also the head coach for the Owatonna Middle School Track and Field team for the past two seasons and has served as an elementary physical education teacher in the Owatonna school district since 2018.
“We are very excited to have Luke taking over our boys cross country program,” said Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch in a press release. “Coach Holt has been an integral part of the cross country and track and field programs for the past five years. Coach Holt’s knowledge, experience and enthusiasm will continue the high level of excellence that has been established in our boys cross country program. He has excellent rapport with the student-athletes and is an incredible role model and mentor for our athletes.”
The Owatonna boys cross country team is coming off a season where they placed third in the Big 9 Conference and fourth in Section 1AAA while sending senior Trevor Hiatt to the boys Class AAA State Championship meet.
Holt will have Henry Hilgendorf, Leyton Williams and Nate Seykora help lead the boys team next season as the already-announced 2023 captains.