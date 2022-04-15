In the very first inning of the season, the Owatonna Huskies gave up one run. Now four games into the softball season, and that stands as the only run they’ve given up following their most recent 10-0 shutout win over the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
The Rockets threatened to break the then-16 inning shutout streak led by sophomore Kennedy Hodgman, senior Parris Hovden and junior Katelyn Bentz on the mound. Hodgman got her second start of the season and delivered in her second and the Huskies’ third shutout win of the season.
In the first inning, John Marshall had the bases loaded with one out, but the Huskies managed to get themselves out of the game without the runner on third crossing home plate. It threatened to snap the streak again in the third inning, but Owatonna’s defense stepped up to keep it alive.
Hodgman pitched all six innings and threw seven strikeouts in the process while letting up five hits and one walk with no runs allowed.
Offensively, Owatonna added two runs in the first and three runs in the second to take an early 5-0 lead. It added two more in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the sixth to take the 10-0 victory.
Hovden, Bentz and sophomores Izzy Radel and Mehsa Krause all recorded two hits for the Huskies with Hovden and Krause recording a team-high two RBIs each. Avery Roush added another hit for Owatonna and added one RBI alongside Radel, Paiton Glynn, Samantha Bogen and Zoie Roush.
Owatonna now sits at 4-0 on the season (3-0 Big 9) and look to extend its winning streak as the Huskies hit the road for the first time starting Monday at Bloomington Jefferson, followed by Tuesday at Faribault and Thursday at Red Wing.