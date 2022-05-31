Coming across one native from the area is hard to find on a North American Hockey League team, let alone three suiting up for the same squad.
But that’s just what the first-year Wolverines subtly accomplished during their run to the Robertson Cup National Championship game.
Faribault
Jackson Reineke was looking for a place to continue his hockey career.
The Faribault native and Shattuck-Saint Mary’s product then heard from a friend of a tryout opportunity for the Anchorage Wolverines in Grand Forks.
Making the long drive to attempt to make the team, coach Mike Aikens did not yet offer Reineke a spot on the team.
“He told me after the tryout, ‘I don’t know if we will take you, but we will stay in touch,’” said Reineke.
Later, the Wolverines had another chance to pounce to pick up the forward from Faribault. But it again ended without Reineke’s desired outcome.
“They had a NAHL draft and I was hoping they would draft me, but they didn’t,” he said.
But after the draft, Reineke heard again from Aikens.
Receiving an invite to go up to Anchorage for a two-week minicamp, Reineke had another chance to earn his spot on the team. He did just that.
Of the 45 players invited, Reineke survived the cuts and made the team as a rookie.
Owatonna
Fresh off of his first year playing junior hockey, Owatonna native Collin Pederson was familiar with Aikens. Playing for the Rochester Grizzles, Aikens was an assistant coach on the staff.
Familiar with the forward’s playstyle, Aikens invited the former Huskie to try out for the Wolverines.
“I tried out for the Wolverines this past summer, and coach Aikins knew what type of player I was and what type of person I was. I guess he liked what he saw and he gave me a shot at the team,” said Pederson.
Joining Reineke, two southern Minnesota hockey players had made the Wolverines.
The team from Anchorage was not done there.
Albert Lea
“I skated in Kasson, Minnesota with Mike Aikens. He would run the skates sometimes and one day he said he was the new coach of this expansion team in Anchorage, Alaska and you can come try out if you would like,” said Albert Lea native Campbell Cichosz.
Accepting the offer, the former Tiger defenseman soon ran into a familiar face.
“When I came up to Anchorage, Campbell and I roomed in a small little cabin.
Right away, we started talking about kids we knew,” said Reineke.
It wasn’t before long the two mentioned the third southern Minnesota teammate.
“I knew Pederson from high school and I knew Jackson from Bantams. I played both of them before and chatted with them after games,” said Cichosz.
“It was nice to know you’d have a friendly face up there,” he added.
Putting the three teammates together, they came to a realization.
“It’s kind of crazy, I don’t think any other team had southern Minnesota kids. It was nuts that the three of us were on a NAHL team together.
Strong season
Along with the three, the rest of the team played with great chemistry on the ice.
“It was a super tight group,” said Cichosz.
Amassing a 33-19-4 record, the first-year Wolverines pushed to the playoffs.
Anchorage did not stop there as it advanced all the way to the Robertson Cup National Championship game on May 24 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
Though falling 3-0 in the contest to the New Jersey Titans, the team held its head high.
“We definitely exceeded our expectations. I don’t think anyone really thought we were going to be in the finals. People would have thought we were crazy if we said we were going to be in that championship game at the start of the year but we just had a really close group of guys,” said Reineke.
The trio from southern Minnesota did not just help to the team’s chemistry, also providing productivity on the ice.
Reineke totaled 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists), Cichosz had 32 points six goals, 26 assists) along with Pederson’s 15 points for the regular season (seven goals, eight assists).
Southern Minnesota
The trio hopes making the run on the NAHL team inspires some of the hockey players from the area to keep pushing forward in their own careers.
“We don’t get a lot of exposure around here in southern Minnesota. It’s great to see that some of these programs are producing such great players now-a-days. It shows kids coming up through the programs now that they can make it as far as they want if they work hard enough at it,” said Pederson.
Cichosz agreed.
“Southern Minnesota doesn’t always have the best rep for good hockey. It’s all about the metro area but to see guys like this come up and make it out; it’s a good story.”