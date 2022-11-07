Hiatt Melby Brady

Owatonna cross country was represented at the Class AAA state championship meet by (left to right) senior Trevor Hiatt, freshman Kendra Melby and junior Carsyn Brady. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The cross country season came to an end Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield with state meets for boys and girls cross country across all three classes.


Hiatt start

Owatonna senior Trevor Hiatt starts the Class AAA state championship meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Carsyn Brady run

Owatonna junior Carsyn Brady (3) leads a group of runners during the Class AAA state championship meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kendra Melby finish

Owatonna freshman Kendra Melby crosses the finish line during the Class AAA state championship meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

