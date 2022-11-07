The cross country season came to an end Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield with state meets for boys and girls cross country across all three classes.
For Owatonna cross country, senior Trevor Hiatt represented the boys team, while junior Carsyn Brady and freshman Kendra Melby represented the girls team in their respective Class AAA state races.
The Class AAA boys race featured 160 total runners, and Hiatt finished in the top half of all runners with his 72nd-place finish behind a time of 16 minutes, 47.25 seconds.
“No doubt I was excited,” Hiatt said. “It was good to get in with this competition in the state. I felt like I deserved to be here with them. I didn’t get as much preparation as I’d like to, since it was morning instead of the afternoon this time, but I felt ready for the race and performed decently.”
Brady and Melby were able to train, warm up and run in the Class AAA girls race alongside each other, which is something that not every team gets the luxury of having.
As the state meet veteran of the group, Brady finished in 90th place overall behind a time of 20:08.33. She competed in the 2021 state meet last year on the same course, which she finished in 80th place as a sophomore while being joined by Anna Cox.
“It was really really nice to have someone (to run with) again,” Brady said. “It was just really cold, but I should’ve had less layers when I ran.”
As the youngest runner of the group, Melby was a first-time qualifier as a freshman. She capped off her first ever state meet by trialing just behind Brady with a 104th overall finish at 20:21.73.
“It was ok, it wasn’t the best,” Melby said on her run. “It’s a new feel,” she added on running the St. Olaf course.
In order to make it into the Class AAA meet, all three runners secured individual qualifying bids during the Section 1AAA championship meet.
Hiatt earned the second of six total individual bids in the boys race with a seventh place finish. Fellow senior teammate David Smith nearly joined Hiatt, but fell just a few spots out of an individual bid.
The girls team were three points out from going as a team with Brady and Melby leading the way with fourth and eighth place finishes respectively. The Northfield girls team edged out the Huskies for the second team qualifying spot. Senior Kiara Gentz fell just shy of an individual spot as well.
Gentz was the lone senior on the girls Section 1AAA team and they’ll lose out on one of their top runners, but the girls team will stay in contention of qualifying as a team with Brady and Melby returning on top of several other young runners on the team.
Hiatt and Smith were the two senior leaders and top two runners for the boys team, which will take a hit with their graduations. They’ll also return several young runners with current sophomore Jack Sorenson and current junior Leyton Williams returning as the top runners.