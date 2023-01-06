The last time the Owatonna girls hockey team stepped off the ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, it faced a 3-1 loss to Dodge County on Dec. 8. After nearly a month away, the Huskies returned home Thursday and wasted little time getting back into the regular season grind with an 8-1 win over Rochester Mayo.
Regardless of the line combinations Owatonna put on the ice, the Huskies camped out in the offensive zone for most of the first period and after plenty of prime scoring chances, senior forward Ava Stanchina was the first to break through.
Linemate senior forward Ezra Oien found her with a centering pass in front of Mayo’s net and Stanchina capitalized on an easy shot from point-blank range for her first goal of the night with just under six minutes left in the period.
The Spartans were whistled for a hooking minor, which put the Huskies on the power play just minutes later and the top power play unit worked their magic.
A combination of junior forward Izzy Radel left the puck behind the net for Stanchina, who then left it for Oien, who made the initial pass to Radel. Mayo lost sight of the puck and Oien was able to wrap it around for an easy power play goal to put the Huskies up 2-0.
Stanchina and sophomore forward Anna Mollenhauer found themselves on an odd man rush just two minutes later and it ended with Mollenhauer making the pass to Stanchina, who sniped the puck above the glove and into the top right corner of the net for her second of the night.
Radel closed out an already dominant first period for the Huskies by controlling a loose puck in front of Mayo’s net and putting in her seventh goal of the season to give Owatonna a 4-0 lead with just seconds remaining.
Even when the Huskies were down a skater and forced to kill off a penalty to open the second period, they managed to stay hot.
Junior forward Molly Achterkirch forced a turnover near the blue line inside the offensive zone by blocking a pass down the ice. Oien was there to get a shot off with the blocked pass, but it was Achterkirch that’d clean up a loose puck for a short-handed goal.
Mayo managed to breakout the shutout with around seven minutes remaining in the period, but Owatonna responded with a goal from Samantha Bogen off assists from Averi and Abby Vetsch and a goal from Abby Vetsch off an assist to Kendra Bogen minutes later to take a 7-1 lead going into the intermission.
Stanchina opened up the scoring and she’d be the one to close things out as the senior forward glided in off an up-ice pass from Achterkirch and snuck the puck past the goaltender with a backhander to secure her hat trick.
Her three goals and one assist tied Oien’s one goal and three assists for the most points in the game with four from each. On top of Stanchina’s hat trick, the Huskies also celebrated a couple of career milestones during the victory.
Samantha Bogen recorded one goal and one assist for two points on the night, but in doing so, the Owatonna junior reached the 100 career point mark.
In net, sophomore Leah Spencer not only got the start for Owatonna, but she picked up her first win of the season after recording five saves on six total shots for a .833 save percentage.
The Huskies now sit at 8-4 on the season and will look to capture their fourth straight victory at 3 p.m. Saturday when they go on the road to face an East Ridge team that’s just on the outside looking in on the Class AA girls top 20 rankings.