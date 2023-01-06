(Owatonna Girls Hockey) Ava Stanchina

Senior forward Ava Stanchina celebrates with teammates after scoring her first of three goals against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The last time the Owatonna girls hockey team stepped off the ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, it faced a 3-1 loss to Dodge County on Dec. 8. After nearly a month away, the Huskies returned home Thursday and wasted little time getting back into the regular season grind with an 8-1 win over Rochester Mayo.


(Owatonna Girls Hockey) Samantha Bogen

Junior forward Samantha Bogen skates into the offensive zone with the puck. Bogen scored one goal and recorded one assist to reach the 100 career point milestone. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments