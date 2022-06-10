One day of competition of the Class AAA Track and Field Championships down, now one more day to go. The Owatonna boys track and field team only saw part of their state qualifiers compete during the preliminary rounds while the girls team saw their 4x100 relay team close out their season.
Senior hurdler Ryan Gregory qualified for two events coming into the Class AAA meet and he’ll now be competing in two events come the final rounds on Saturday.
After he set a record 38.38 second performance in the Section 1AAA 300 hurdle finals, he responded by posting the second fastest time of any 300 hurdlers during the preliminary round at 38.86 seconds. The only faster time than his is Andover’s Blake Nyenati, who took first in the preliminaries at 38.62 seconds.
Not only did he qualify for the 300 hurdles, he also qualified for the 110 hurdles alongside teammate Carter Johnson.
Johnson and Gregory dominated in the Section 1AAA finals with Johnson claiming first place and Gregory claiming second place at 15.10 seconds 15.13 seconds respectively. In the preliminaries, Johnson took fourth place at 15.30 seconds and Gregory took eighth at 15.43 seconds to both earn spots in the 110 hurdle finals on Saturday.
With half of the field events taking place on Friday, senior thrower Eli Spurgeon only competed in one of the two events he was a state-qualifier for.
Coming into the state championships, he had a qualifying throw in the shot put at 53 feet, 0.25 inches, which would have ranked him sixth overall in the final standings. His first two throws went just under 50 feet, then just over 50 feet before he landed his longest throw of the day at 50 feet, 6.25 inches.
His last three throws had two fall around 49 feet, six inches and fouled on the other throw. But Spurgeon’s not finished with the state meet yet after also qualifying to compete in the discus throw with his first place finish at the Section 1AAA Championships.
Senior Janessa Moore, sophomore Laken Meier, junior Lauren Waypa and senior anchor Ava Wolfe represented the girls team after they earned a state-qualifying bid with their second place finish in the girls 4x100 relay at the Section 1AAA championships.
They qualified for the state meet behind a time of 49.94 seconds, but slightly dropped to a time of 50.17 seconds, which made them miss out on qualifying for the 4x100 relay finals in an event where the margin for error is little to none when it comes to time.
Their time of 50.17 placed them 13th overall and closed out the girl’s track and field season.
Still set to compete on Saturday is junior Justin Gleason and senior Tanner Stendel in the boys long jump, Spurgeon in the discus throw, the boys 4x800 relay team of Jacob Ginskey, David Smith, Noah Kubicek and Connor Ginskey, the 110 hurdle finals with Johnson and Gregory and the 300 hurdle finals with Gregory.