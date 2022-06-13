When Medford senior sprinter Henry Grayson stepped on the track at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday and Friday for the Class A Track and Field State Championships, there was already a feeling of relief.
But the feeling of finishing as the second best sprinter across the entirety of Class A to close his career was even sweeter.
“It just feels really good, man,” Grayson said. “It’s something that I worked super hard for, something I’m super passionate about, and the hard work is paying off. So I feel great.”
Grayson finally made it to the state track and field meet that had dodged him the past two seasons thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 meet and a case of mono holding him out of the section and state meet in 2021.
But in 2022, there was nothing that was going to stop Grayson competing in the Medford maroon and gold on the biggest stage of Minnesota high school track and field.
After finishing second in the Section 1A Championships to book his ticket to St. Michael, posting the second fastest time in his heat to place him third overall and securing his spot in the finals of the boys 400-meter dash, he knew what lay in front of him.
His path to a potential state title was going to run through two different athletes that he was more than familiar with: Taevon Wells of Greenway/Nashwaek/Keewatin and James Howard of Grand Meadows/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland.
Grayson and Wells were the only two sprinters from Class A that were qualified to sprint in the 400-meter dash at the Hamline Elite Meet. Along with sprint against him in the first heat of the Class A preliminary round, Grayson knew the speed that Wells’ possessed.
“I love running against them,” Grayson said. “Ultimately, they push me. It’s challenging. It’s hard, but if I lock in mentally, they push me and make me faster. I ran against Taevon at Hamline and I knew he had speed like that, so my goal was just to try and catch him. He pushed me to compete hard, so I can only be happy about it.”
Howard ended Grayson out for the Section 1A title and placed in front of him in the Class A finals seeding with the fastest time in the second heat.
Going into the race, Grayson also knew that he was capable of more than what he showed during his preliminary run that clocked in at 50.46 seconds. Even just coming out of the blocks a little faster would’ve made a big improvement.
The improvement showed in the finals, where Grayson out sprinted Howard in the final stretch with Wells still a step ahead of him.
While he didn’t end up catching Wells, who finished with an outstanding 48.60 second time, Grayson posted the only 49 second time at 49.52 seconds, which cemented his spot in second place on the podium. Howard finished in third right behind him at 50.05 seconds.
The gold would’ve been nice, but the journey to state, to be one of the best sprinters that Class A has to offer and to know what awaits him in his track and field career is exactly what Grayson was hoping for.
In a couple of months, he’ll find himself on the campus of the University of South Dakota, where’ll compete at the NCAA Division I level with the Coyotes.
“It feels amazing. It’s what I wanted,” Grayson said. “I wanted to be here at the state meet, find the podium and set myself up nicely for [the University of South Dakota] and accept the challenges that are given to me there. I feel great.”