The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers got their first taste of track and field competitions this season after making the trip to Myers Field House at Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday for the Gopher Conference Indoor meet.
Competing alongside the boys and girls teams from Hayfield, Triton, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, the Blooming Prairie boys finished second overall with 89 points and the Medford boys followed in third place with 48 points. The Medford girls finished in fifth place with 52 points and were followed by the Blooming Prairie girls in sixth place with 46 points.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field
The Awesome Blossoms saw plenty of high finishes from both teams, which were highlighted by first place finishes in the boys 4x400 relay and 55-meter dash and in the girls high jump, pole vault and the 1,600m run.
Derek Kubicek, Sam Smith, Will Sunde and Tyler Forystek combined for a final time of four minutes, 2.86 seconds to take first in the 4x400 relay. Smith also went on to take first place in the 55m dash with a time of 7.17 seconds and tied JWP’s Ryan Kronbach at five feet, eight inches in the high jump.
Defending Class A girls high jump champion Annaka Forsberg dominated the high jump and cleared five feet, six inches for first place. Claire Rennie won the girls pole vault by a foot after clearing seven feet, six inches. Gloria Hernandez took first place in the 1,600m by nearly 12 seconds with a final time of 5:58.05.
The boys were led by some other top finishes that included Sunde in the 800m (2:33.73), Kolby Vigeland in the pole vault (9-06.00), Kubicek in the triple jump (35-08.00) and Owen Krueger in the shot put (39-05.25). Cole Wangen finished third in the pole vault (8-06.00) and Micah Donnelly recorded a pair of third place finishes in the 55m dash (7.29 seconds) and in the 200m dash (26.23 seconds).
Other top finishes for the girls included Chloe McCarthy placing third in the triple jump (28-11.00) and seventh in the 400m dash (1:10.49), Rennie finishing fifth in the 55m hurdles (11.72 seconds), Olivia Vaale finishing eighth in the 200m dash (32.71 seconds) and the 4x400 team of McCarthy, Abigail Thoreson, Sophie Thomas and Hernandez finishing in fourth place with a time of 5:05.05.
Medford Track and Field
The Tigers also saw some high placements throughout the day, which was highlighted by returning girls state-qualifier Jackie Cole placing first in three separate events.
Cole recorded the top time during the girls 55 dash at 7.79 seconds, which beat out Triton’s Mackenzie Geers by 0.2 seconds, and recorded the only time under 29 seconds in the girls 200m dash at 28.87 seconds.
Her return to long jump after placing fourth overall during the Class A meet last spring saw her take first with a jump of 16 feet, five inches with the next closest being Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Hayley Lentsch at 15-06.00.
The Medford boys opened by taking first place in the 4x800 at 9:34.04 before seeing Cohen Stursa win the 400 dash with a time of 55.11 seconds and Austin Erickson win the 800m with a time of 2:26.37. Erickson also added a third place finish in the long jump (16-09.00) and a fourth place finish in the triple jump (34-09.00).
Other top finishes for the boys included Chase Balzer finishing fourth in the pole vault, Hunter Perdue, Cain Johannes and Carter Bilitz rattling off fifth, sixth and eighth place finishes in shot put, Luis Lopez finishing sixth and eighth in the 400m and the 200m dash and Riley Babcock finishing seventh in the 400m dash.
The girls saw Payton Ristau, Lydia Heiderscheidt, Adalia List and Olivia Ward finish third in the 4x200 relay at 2:06.53 with Ward and List following it with sixth and seventh place finishes in the 55m dash. Ristau placed sixth in the 200m dash, Megan Tegmeier and Madison Murphy placed sixth and seventh in the 800m, Heiderscheidt placed fourth in the pole vault and Abby Fitzgerald, Reagan Sutherland and Isabel Miller finished sixth, seventh and eighth in the shot put.