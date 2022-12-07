...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Huskies celebrate with junior forward Broderick Goodnature (5) after he scored his first varsity goal during Owatonna's 2-1 overtime win over Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Despite significant roster turnover for the Owatonna boys hockey team between the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons, the Huskies saw a lot of good things leading up to their season opener.
But the question remained if the team could carry the positives into the start of the regular season with the Class A No. 16 Ranked Mankato East/Loyola Cougars coming to town for the Huskies season opener. The answer was "Yes."
Behind a pair of first varsity goals, Owatonna defeated East 2-1 in overtime.
With only eight total combined shots from both teams, the Huskies took advantage of a scoring opportunity to go up 1-0 with nearly five and a half minutes left in the first period.
Junior forward Justin Beman found the puck in the corner near Mankato East’s net. Beman slipped the puck past two different Mankato defenders and found fellow junior forward Broderick Goodnature wide open in front of the net. Goodnature buried the one-timer in the back of the net with Beman and junior forward Thomas Herzog getting credited with the assists.
The Huskies went through a scoreless second period and entered into the third holding onto the 1-0 lead, but the Cougars found an equalizer while on a power play just over four minutes into the period.
Neither team could break the tie in regulation, which set up an eight minute overtime period. But the Huskies would only need about a minute to break the tie.
Junior forward Brandon Schultz left the pick just outside the offensive zone for junior forward Joseph Webster, who carried the puck into the offense zone and dangled his way past a pair of defenders before dropping the puck back just in front of the goal for sophomore forward Andy Mitchell, who rifled it in for the overtime winner.
Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker got the start in net for the season opener and recorded 15 saves on 16 shots faced for a .938 save percentage in 52:02 between the pipes.
Owatonna will have a quick turn around as the Huskies go on the road Thursday against a Faribault team that’s riding off of a 5-0 win over Rochester John Marshall and an 8-3 win over Fairmont in their last two games.
The Falcons are holding a Toys for Tots toy drive during the Thursday game against the Huskies and anyone bringing a toy to the game will get into the game for free. Puck drop between Owatonna and Faribault is slated for 6 p.m. inside the Faribault Ice Arena.