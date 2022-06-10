It was almost one year ago when then-Blooming Prairie freshman Annaka Forsberg stood in the fourth-place position on the Class A girls high jump state podium, as they announced the three names that placed in front of her.
It was no secret when the 2022 track and field season came around that a now-sophomore Forsberg was going to be a favorite in the girls high jump in the 2022 Class A Championship meet.
In fact, it was her goal to win the state championship. And she completed that goal Thursday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“It took awhile to get into the actual season because we didn’t have a very nice spring, but once we got into it, I worked super hard and my goal was to come here and win it,” Forsberg said.
The 2021 state champion Nyalaam Jok of Annandale and runner-up Toryn Richards of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown both graduated, which left Forsberg as one of the few returners at the top of the podium.
She wasn’t alone in her return to the Class A Championships as Ashley Kimman of Pierz, who placed one spot ahead of Forsberg in 2021 with a similar jump height of five feet, three inches, also made her return to challenge for the top of the podium.
Forsberg made light work as she continually cleared the bar and watched the number of jumpers in the field decline rapidly.
By the time the bar reached five feet in height, which was five inches shorter than Forsberg’s section-winning, state-qualifying jump and three inches shorter than her 2021 final jump, the girls high jump pool was down to 11 jumpers out of the 18 total competing.
Once the bar reached five feet, one inch, four more jumpers dropped out and left Forsberg in the final seven, alongside Kimman and a few other returners from the last state meet.
Another wave of four jumpers dropped out once the bar reached five feet, three inches and left the top three finalists in Forsberg, Kimman and Ellie Becker of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball.
“It was very nerve-wracking leading up to this, but very fun and everyone was super nice,” Forsberg said.
The three jumpers cleared five feet, three inches and moved up one inch, which marked the same spot that Forsberg and Kimman reached in 2021, but couldn’t clear any higher.
Forsberg cleared the bar, but Kimman and Becker struggled to clear and burned up all three of their attempts each, knocking them out of competition and securing Forsberg’s spot at the top. To celebrate, Forsberg cleared the bar at five feet, six inches to beat her Section 1A title jump of five feet, five inches.
As only a sophomore and at the top of the Class A girls high jump, Forsberg not only has a chance to repeat as a champion, but an opportunity to go back-to-back-to-back. However, the journey back to state begins now and Forsberg is focused on making her return.
“I’m just trying to get back next year,” Forsberg said following her state championship victory.