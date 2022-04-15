It had been a long, cold game, but senior Cael Dowling slowly crept away from third base, getting a little bit of a lead off, as the potential game-winning run in the Huskies' season opener was the 90 feet between third base and home plate.
Senior first baseman and left-handed hitter Taylor Bogen took to the batter's box, and on the first pitch, the ball sunk into the dirt and snuck between the legs of Rochester John Marshall’s catcher and rolled to the backstop.
Dowling had the perfect view and one thing echoed in his mind.
“It’s just, ‘GO, GO, GO, GO,’ and take off,” Dowling said.
John Marshall’s pitcher attempted to sprint home in hopes of tagging Dowling, but by the time the Rockets could field the ball, Dowling was already sliding head-first across home plate, sealing Owatonna’s 5-4 victory and setting off a Huskies’ bench-clearing celebration.
Just getting to the point of having a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh inning was a battle for the Huskies, both against the cold weather and getting the first-game-of-the-season jitters out of the way. Owatonna fell behind early.
A scoreless first inning led to the Rockets earning the first run of the game in the second, which was followed by a three-run third inning that left Owatonna in a 4-0 hole that it couldn’t dig themselves out of until the fifth inning.
Once the Huskies were able to settle in, they managed to start getting on base. The more they got into the groove, the more John Marshall began struggling with little errors, and Owatonna was more than ready to make them pay.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rockets left a few easy outs on the board with some fielding errors that allowed Owatonna to get more runners on base, which resulted in their first two runs of the game to cut the deficit to 4-2 heading into the sixth inning.
On the mound, junior pitcher Chris Homuth was doing his job of keeping the Rockets off the bases and subsequently off the scoreboard and gave Owatonna another opportunity to cut the lead down in the bottom of the sixth.
Bogen, who stepped to the plate on Dowling’s game-winning steal, got on base with a short pop-up to left field, which prompted junior Briley Highfield to come into the game as a pinch runner.
“We definitely took advantage of some of their mistakes,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins. “They had a couple fielding mistakes and a pop fly that probably should have been caught. Baseball, at times, doesn’t care about your feelings and unfortunately for them, it got them this time and we took advantage of those mistakes.”
One batter later, senior second baseman Nick Williams drove the ball in the gap between center field and right field for an RBI double, driving Highfield in from first. Directly after, senior outfield Dylan Maas hit the ball in the same spot, drove Williams in from second and turned it into an RBI triple to tie the game.
Despite leaving Mass stranded on third, Homuth returned to the mound and pitched John Marshall into a series of infield pop ups rather quickly, setting up a walk-off scenario for the Huskies while earning himself the eventual first pitching win of the season.
John Marshall tried putting a new pitcher into the game, but just like the two innings prior, a series of mistakes proved costly.
Senior right fielder Jack Helget rifled a base down the first baseline and John Marshall’s first baseman stopped the ball, but failed to field it cleanly before Helget beat the short toss to the bag just feet away.
With Helget on first, the Huskies elected to send Dowling out as the lead pinch runner, and they couldn’t have asked Dowling to have been a better pinch runner.
Dowling stole second base thanks to the Rockets’ catcher fumbling the ball on the throw. He then stole third base on a passed pitch, giving Owatonna their winning run on third with one out.
“He’s quick on his feet, very smart, very intelligent player and he’s a kid that we trust,” Cummins said on putting Dowling in as the pinch runner. “We felt it was a good position for him.”
Ayden Walter drew a walk and promptly stole second after his job to first without John Marshall noticing until he touched second base and the Rockets elected to intentionally walk Caleb Vereide for the force out at any bag.
Up walked Bogen to the plate, and the rest is history.
“It’s exhilarating,” Dowling said. “Everyone ran out, and I think it was Dylan Maas that I jumped up and shoulder bumped with. It was fun.”
The win comes as a great start to the season for the Huskies, especially considering the game was originally meant to be played in Rochester, but due to rain and poor field conditions, the Rockets made the journey to Dartts Park.