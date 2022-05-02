The track and field at Hamline University in St. Paul hosted the return of the prestigious Hamline Elite Meet, which featured some of the top track and field athletes and teams in the surrounding area all in one meet, regardless of class rank.
The Owatonna Huskies and the Medford Tigers both qualified multiple athletes and relay teams for the meet, but the highlight of the day was with Owatonna seniors Justin Gleason and Ryan Gregory, who rose above the top competition and were both crowned as champions in their respective events.
Owatonna Track and Field
As state participants in 2021, Gleason and Gregory are well on their way as returners to state following their showcase at the Hamline Elite meet.
Gleason was one of 12 total athletes competing in the boys long jump, and he finished with the top distance of 21 feet, 6.25 inches, which beat out Monticello’s Luke Emmerich’s second place finish of 21 feet, 4.75 inches by an inch and a half.
Gregory competed against eight others in the boys 300-meter hurdles, where the margin of error was slim to none. In a near photo finish, Gregory crossed the line at a time of 39.38 seconds. He beat out second place Blake Nyenati of Andover (39.67) by 0.29 seconds and third place Cole Schmidt of Delano (39.93) by 0.55 seconds.
The other individual athlete competing for Owatonna was junior Carter Johnson in the boys 110m hurdles. Johnson took ninth place behind a time of 15.87 seconds while Nyenati won the event with the top time of 14.19 seconds.
The girls track team qualified their 4x100m relay team that featured Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Jozie Johnson and Ava Wolfe. They claimed an eighth place finish behind their time of 51.02 seconds.
The boys team qualified their 4x200 team of Gleason, Garrett Karsten, Gregory and Ryley Glassmaker, their 4x400 team of Keanan Larson, Noah Wellnitz, Noah Kubicek and Gregory and their 4x800 team of Connor Ginskey, Jacob Ginskey, David Smith and Kubicek.
The 4x200 and the 4x400 teams both earned six place finishes behind their respective times of 1:31.78 and 3:31.59, while the 4x800 team took 11th place with a time of 8:24.60.
Owatonna also qualified a Co-Ed 4x400 relay team that consisted of Annika Wiese and Madeline Koslosky representing the girls team and Trevor Hiatt and Kaven Torabpour representing the boys team. They finished in seventh place with a time of 3:53.55.
Medford Track and Field
The Tigers had three individuals qualify for the meet with senior Henry Grayson in the boys 400m dash, junior Abby Fitzgerald in the girls discus throw and sophomore Jackie Cole in the girls long jump.
Grayson was one of nine total athletes in the 400m and he took home sixth place behind a time of 50.29 seconds. Taevon Wells of Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin won the event at 48.67 seconds.
Fitzgerald was one of 12 throwers in the girls discus throw and she took 11th place at a distance of 101 feet, 11 inches, which beat out Mankato West’s Grace Banse’s throw of 101 feet, 2 inches.
Cole was one of 12 in the girls long jump, but due to foul and one not competing, only 10 athletes placed. She took home eighth place with a distance of 16 feet, 5.5 inches.