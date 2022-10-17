The Owatonna girls tennis team traveled back over to Rochester on Friday for the Section 1AA Subsection-B individual tournament, where the Huskies had two singles players and two doubles pairings compete.
Owatonna paired up usual No. 1 and No. 2 singles players in senior Olivia McDermott and sophomore Emma Herzog as a doubles pairing and they earned a No. 4 seed going into tournament play.
McDermott and Herzog opened the first round with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 13 Lilly Hyke and Ashlyn Berven of Albert Lea. In the quarterfinal McDermott and Herzog defeated No. 5 Ava Johnson and Hannah Weckman of Lakeville North, 7-6(5), 6-1.
Their run ended in the semifinal round, where they fell 6-2, 6-2 to No. 1 seeded Michaella Sullivan and Reese Burton of Lakeville South.
On the other end of the bracket, sophomore Ellery Blacker paired up with senior Allison Wasieleski as the No. 14 seed. They matched up against No. 3 seeded Molly Plotnik and Jasmine Woo of Lakeville North and fell 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 in three sets.
Freshman Genevieve Froman and sophomore Hannah Nelson filled in the singles spots with Froman earning the No. 10 seed and Nelson earning the No. 13 seed.
Both were knocked out in the first round with Froman falling 6-2, 6-1 to No. 7 Chloe Cochrane of Lakeville North and Nelson falling 6-0, 6-1 to No. 4 Nicole McKinney of Lakeville South.