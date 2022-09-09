Kalleigh Malecha (200 IM)

Owatonna's Kalleigh Malecha competes in the 200 yard IM during the Huskies' meet against Faribault on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

In Thursday night’s Battle of the Fullers between Owatonna girls swim and dive head coach Isaiah Fuller and Faribault girls swim and dive head coach and father Charlie Fuller, Isaiah and the Huskies prevailed. Owatonna won with a score of 93-82.

Anna Youngquist (50 Free)

Owatonna's Anna Youngquist competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the Huskies' meet against Faribault on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Gabbie Poole (Dive)

Owatonna diver Gabbie Poole goes for one of her dive during the Huskies' meet against Faribault on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

