In Thursday night’s Battle of the Fullers between Owatonna girls swim and dive head coach Isaiah Fuller and Faribault girls swim and dive head coach and father Charlie Fuller, Isaiah and the Huskies prevailed. Owatonna won with a score of 93-82.
The 200 yard medley relay team of Vanessa Gonzalez, Kalleigh Malecha, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist got things started for the Huskies by earning first place behind a final time of two minutes, 6.32 seconds.
Gonzalez added a pair of first place finishes by earning the top time of 2:21.71 in the 200 free and 1:08.77 in the 200 fly. Meier also earned two first place finishes behind her time of 25.64 seconds in the 50 free and 1:01.45 in the 100 free. Youngquist trailed Meier in second place in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
The tandem of Meier, Gonzalez and Youngquist added Britta Henderson in the 400 free relay and they recorded the basted time by nearly 30 seconds ar 4:11.50.
Malecha went on to take first place in the 100 IM with a time of 2:44.89 and recorded the second fastest time in the 100 breast at 1:24.32.
Jayna Martin edged out Faribault’s returning All-Conference selection Miller Munoz in the one meter dive. Martin took first with a final score of 177.75, while Munoz took second at 173.35. Gabbie Poole and Elice Tolman took third and fourth place respectively.
Krin Eickhoff took first place in the 500 free with a time of 6:21.29 and paired up with Malecha, Britta Henderson and Mckenna Abrahams for the fastest time in the 200 free relay.
The junior varsity team also picked up a strong with with a 79-28 final score over Faribault.
Brooklyn Christianson, Ava Brekke, Isabella Hines and Lily Prestegard took first in the 200 medley relay. Brekke ended up taking third in the 100 free with Hines in fourth.
Anna Hagenson took first in the 200 free. Ella Mollenhauer, Abrahams and Marlowe Rhodes took first, second and third in the 50 free. Rhodes ended up taking second in the 100 breast.
Mya Dutton, Dylann Norrid and Kate Karsten took first, second and third in the one meter dive. Arielle Thurber and Lauren Kollar also competed. Karsten, Martin, Norrid and Dutton took first place in the 200 free relay.
Afton Gomez took second in the 100 back with Prestegard in third. Christianson, Ainsley Halverson, Maya Miller and Brekke took first in the 200 free relay.