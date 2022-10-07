The Owatonna girls swim and dive team traveled to Albert Lea Thursday for a Big 9 Conference meet with the Albert Lea Tigers. The Huskies left Albert Lea with a 91-72, victory while the junior varsity team won 97-6.

