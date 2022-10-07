...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Owatonna girls swim and dive team traveled to Albert Lea Thursday for a Big 9 Conference meet with the Albert Lea Tigers. The Huskies left Albert Lea with a 91-72, victory while the junior varsity team won 97-6.
Owatonna got off on the right foot with the 200 yard medley relay, where the team of Vanessa Gonzalez, Kalleigh Malecha, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist finished in first place with a time of two minutes, 7.86 seconds. They also combined for the fastest time in the 400 free relay at 4:15.97.
Malecha took first place in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:40.81 and recorded the fastest time in the 100 breast at 1:23.46. Shelby Born placed third and Lauren Busho placed fourth in the 200 IM, and Britta Henderson finished with the second fastest time in the 100 breast.
Meier earned a second-place finish in the 100 free at 1:01.34 and took first place in the 200 free relay alongside Henderson, Gonzalez and Christina Bell at 1:54.67. Bell and Lainey Steckelberg finished third and fourth in the 100 free. Busho, Beverly Deranek, Mckenna Abrahams and Ella Mollenhauer finished with the second fastest time in the 200 free relay at 2:04.97.
Gonzalez took first place in the 100 fly at 1:05.42 with Deranek finishing behind her in second place at 1:22.68. Youngquist finished first in the 500 free at 6:08.88 and took second in the 50 free at 28.74 seconds. Krin Eickhoff and Anna Hagenson took second and fourth in the 500 free while Henderson and Bell finished in third and fourth place in the 50 free.
Steckelberg took first place in the 200 free behind a time of 2:23.76. Deranek finished in third place and Haleigh Schmidt finished in fifth place.
Born and Eickhoff finished within 0.12 seconds of each other for the second and third fastest times in the 100 back. Born finished with a time of 1:19.83 and Eickhoff finished with a time of 1:19.95.
Junior Arielle Thurber led the Owatonna divers with her first place finish with a score of 163.80. Dylann Norrid finished second at 158.65 and Kate Karsten finished fourth at 150.05.
The junior varsity saw first-place finishes from Brooklyn Christianson in the 200 free, Mollenhauer in the 50 and 100 free, Lily Prestegard in the 500 free, Afton Gomez in the 100 back and Abrahams in the 100 breast.
The 200 medley relay team of Gomez, Born, Abrahams and Hagenson took first place at 2:34.77. Mya Dutton led the JV divers with a first place finish at 188.10.
Owatonna will be back on the road again on Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Huskies will travel to face Mankato East.