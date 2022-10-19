After going on the road for a meet against Mankato East and having to turn around two days later for the Section 1AA true team meet in Lakeville, the Owatonna girls swim and dive team returned home to Owatonna Middle School to host Mankato West.
The Huskies fell 95-82 to the Scarlets but saw some strong performances, despite competing in their third meet in the span of six days.
Vanessa Gonzalez, Kalleigh Malecha, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist opened things by teaming up for a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay at two minutes, 43.79 seconds. They’d also group up for a second-place finish in the 200 free relay at 1:50.41.
Gonzalez went on record an individual first-place finish in the 100 fly after finishing with a time of 1:05.98 while Youngquist and Shelby Born followed in fourth and sixth place respectively.
Malecha recorded a pair of third-place finishes with a time of 2:42.13 in the 200 IM and 1:02.05 in the 100 free. Born and Lily Prestegard finished fifth and sixth in the 200 IM, while Krin Eickhoff and Lainey Steckelberg finished fourth and sixth in the 100 free.
Meier earned a second-place finish in the 50 free behind her time of 26.84 seconds while Britta Henderson and Afton Torabpour followed in fifth and sixth place.
Henderson recorded Owatonna’s fastest time in the 100 breast at 1:27.32 with Mckenna Abrahams and Lauren Busho following close behind. Torabpour (1:16.49) finished with Owatonna’s fastest time in the 100 back in a touch out with Eickhoff (1:16.67)
Steckelberg finished fourth in the 200 free at 2:28.05 with Beverly Deranek and Anna Hagenson following in fourth and sixth place. Deranek tied Christina Bell for fourth place in the 500 free with both finishing at 6:44.55 while Hagenson followed in sixth place.
Eickhoff, Bell, Abrahams and Steckelberg recorded Owatonna’s fastest time in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:30.82.
In the one meter dive, Mya Dutton led the Huskies with a second-place finish with her final score of 173.25. Gabbie Pool finished directly behind her in third place with a score of 172.65 and Elice Tolman rounded things out in fifth place at 168.95.
The girls junior varsity team defeated West 84-76 and was led by first-place finishes from Abrahams (29.62 seconds) in the 50 free, Dylann Norrid (145.30) in diving, Isabella Hines (1:27.76) in the 100 fly, Prestegard (7:35.23) in the 500 free, Youngquist (1:27.50) in the 100 back and the 400 free relay team of Brooklyn Christianson, Hines, Haleigh Schmidt and Ava Brekke at 5:28.88.