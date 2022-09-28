Ezra Oien

Owatonna senior midfielder Ezra Oien (4) races a John Marshall defender to the ball. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night Tuesday, as the Huskies hosted the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. Despite going down early, Owatonna got to celebrate with a 3-1 victory over the Rockets.

Lauren Waypa

Owatonna senior midfielder Lauren Waypa (15) battles for the ball with a John Marshall defender. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Avery Routh

Owatonna senior midfielder Avery Routh (11) move the ball up field against John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments