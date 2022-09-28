The Owatonna girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night Tuesday, as the Huskies hosted the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. Despite going down early, Owatonna got to celebrate with a 3-1 victory over the Rockets.
Senior forward Ava Stanchina and senior midfielder Ezra Oien nearly put the Huskies ahead a minute and a half into the game when a run by Stanchina led to a loose ball inches away from John Marshall’s net, but the Rockets goalkeeper manages to come up with the ball before Oien put it in.
Owatonna found several great chances early on, but just came up short, capitalizing on them with shots going just wide or the JM goalkeeper getting the ball cleared out. Eventually the Rockets went on a counterattack and capitalized on a great scoring opportunity.
Stanchina, who already came close to multiple goals, found the equalizer just over midway through the first half. Slicing through a couple of defenders, she took a sharp-angled shot that bounced off the hip of John Marshall’s keeper and squeezed through the minimal space between the keeper and the post into the back of the net.
The Huskies got some late momentum going into halftime after Stanchina and sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel teamed up to give Owatonna a 2-1 lead.
Stanchina went on another run and took a shot that bounced off the keeper’s cleat. Schammel was in the perfect spot for a rebound shot and put it into the net with just over three minutes remaining in the half.
Senior Night wouldn’t be complete if there wasn’t a perfect way to close out the night and the Huskies found it nearly midway through the second half.
Oien placed a well-played ball through John Marshall defenders to Stanchina in the box, who buried it into the back of the net for her second goal of the night and giving her fellow senior captain an assist.
Owatonna senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner finished the night with two saves while the Huskies limited John Marshall to only three shots total.
Seniors in the Owatonna girls soccer program include: Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, Ezra Oien, Macy Stanton, Emily Schmidt, Ava Stanchina, Avery Routh, Lauren Waypa, Mckenna DuFrene, Abby Vetsch, Sarah Snitker, Kate Havelka and Lily Highfield.
The Huskies will look to extend their three-game win streak to four games on Thursday when they travel to take on Mankato West.