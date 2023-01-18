During Owatonna girls hockey's third game of the season, the Mankato East Cougars came into the Four Seasons Centre and handed Owatonna a 5-2 loss. But on Tuesday night, the Huskies made sure to pay it back, traveling to the Mankato All Seasons Arena and shutting the Class A No. 11 ranked Cougars out 3-0.


