...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Girls hockey blanks Mankato East in road shutout, fights for Class AA ranking
During Owatonna girls hockey's third game of the season, the Mankato East Cougars came into the Four Seasons Centre and handed Owatonna a 5-2 loss. But on Tuesday night, the Huskies made sure to pay it back, traveling to the Mankato All Seasons Arena and shutting the Class A No. 11 ranked Cougars out 3-0.
The Huskies opened the first period by killing off two minor penalties before East would get sent to the box for a tripping minor near midway through the period. Late into the power play, senior defenseman Sarah Snitker netted the first goal of the game with assists to freshman defenseman Kendra Bogen and junior forward Molly Achterkirch.
Owatonna would take a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission after sophomore forward Anna Mollenhauer scored even-strength off assists from Snitker and senior forward Ezra Oien with nearly two minutes left in the period.
Senior forward Ava Stanchina extended the Huskies lead up to three goals with an even-strength goal coming with nearly six minutes remaining in the second period off assists from Achterkirch and senior defenseman Mady Simon.
The Huskies dominated the shot totals after out-shooting Mankato East 39-15 overall (16-4, 13-4, 10-7).
Fresh off a 13-save shutout against Rosemount, junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker recorded her sixth shutout victory of the season after stopping all 15 shots faced and holding East scoreless on three power play chances for a 1.000 save percentage.
With their recent overtime win over Class AA No. 19 ranked Northfield and now back-to-back shutouts against Class AA fringe top 20 Rosemount on Monday and Class A No. 11 Mankato East, the Huskies are just outside the Let’s Play Hockey top 20 rankings.
The only schools separating the Big 9 Conference leading Huskies (11-6) and No. 19 Northfield (11-6) is a two-way tie for No. 20 between Grand Rapids/Greenway (12-7) and Woodbury (13-6).
Owatonna will continue its push to defend the Big 9 title and jump inside the top 20 rankings on Thursday when the Huskies host Rochester Century, who is tied for third in the conference with East and who fell 13-1 to the Huskies earlier in the season.