Fresh off of competing in the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota, the Owatonna girls cross country team went right back to work Tuesday, competing in the New Prague Invitational.
The girls finished second in the team standings with 63 points, only trailing first-place Eastview with 45 team points.
Carsyn Brady led the girls with her seventh-place finish behind a time of 19 minutes, 55.4 seconds. The Huskies rattled off a bunch of finishes close together behind Brady, and it started with Kendra Melby’s 12th-place finish at 20:36.
Kiara Gentz finished in 14th at 20:39.5, while Clara Meier and Leah Leckner finished with each other for Meier’s 17th place (20:45.3) and Leckner’s 18th place (20:46.3).
Ava Cox finished right behind them in 20th place at 21:06.5, and Paige Thompson rounded out the top seven with her 29th-place finish at 22:28.8.
Junior varsity finishes included: Harmony Piepho (3rd), Kaitlin Bruessel (6th), Reegan Lindholm (16th), Audrey Hudock (18th), Silvia Mangiarotti (27th), Clara Sennot (31st), Ellie Meiners (37th), Olivia Vieths (38th), Julia Kess (39th), Isabella Schultz (40th), Theresa Wunderlich (41st), Annelies deBruin (53rd), Ella Seykora (56th), Annika Moran (66th), Anna Hilgendorf (79th), Micaela Fast (83rd), Lucy Jacobs (89th), Elizabeth Holmes (90th), Avery Eichten (95th), Sophia Cook (99th), Alexis Norbeck (101st), Gabriella Voigt (102nd), Anna Knoll (105th), Ava Wilker (107th), Clara Lindenau (115th), Karys Richardson (117th), Raegann Mitchell (118th), Carlotta Lusuardi (120th).