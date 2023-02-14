Monday night featured a pair of girls basketball games, as the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers hosted Blue Earth Area, and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms hosted Class A No. 11 ranked Grand Meadow.


Quinn VanMaldeghem

NRHEG’s Quinn VanMaldeghem scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Panthers’ win over Blue Earth Area. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Shawntee Snyder

Blooming Prairie’s Shawntee Snyder led the Awesome Blossoms with 13 points and nine rebounds in a close loss to Grand Meadow. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375.

