Monday night featured a pair of girls basketball games, as the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers hosted Blue Earth Area, and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms hosted Class A No. 11 ranked Grand Meadow.
NRHEG 69, Blue Earth Area 29
After three straight conference wins, the Panthers played in one of their final two non-conference games of the season against BEA Buccaneers. NRHEG improved to 19-3 overall on the season and extended its win streak to four games with its 69-29 victory.
The Panthers were able to spread out scoring and time of the court up and down the roster after holding BEA to just 10 points in the first half with a 41-10 lead at halftime. They outscored the Bucs 28-19 in the second half for the 40-point win.
“After a tough game Friday night the girls came out focused, hopped out to a quick lead and built on it throughout the game,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “Everybody got in tonight. It will be nice to have a couple of practices so we can regroup and refocus for what we have left in the remainder of the season and playoffs.”
Faith Nielsen was NRHEG’s leading scorer with 13 points, while Erin Jacobson and Sidney Schultz added 10 points each. Camryn VanMaldeghem added nine points, Preslie Nielsen and Quinn VanMaldeghem added eight points each, Hallie Schultz added four points, Gabby Schlaak added three points and Trinity Smith Vulcan and Adalyn Stadheim added two points each.
Grand Meadow 47, Blooming Prairie 45
In Blooming Prairie, the Class A No. 11 ranked Grand Meadow Superlarks were on upset alert against the Awesome Blossoms.
According to Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns, the Blossoms battled back from starting the game out down 10-0 and went into halftime only trailing by four points at 22-18 to the high-ranked Superlarks.
Grand Meadow used a late run to pull ahead 45-33 with around four minutes remaining before the Blossoms rallied back again to tie things up at 45-45 with 14 seconds. The Superlarks were able to score at the buzzer to escape Blooming Prairie with the win.
Shawntee Snyder led Blooming Prairie with 13 points and nine rebounds with Macy Lembke following her up with 10 points. Claire Schwarz added eight points, Sienna Fyksen and Anna Pauly added four points each and Addison Doocy, Chloe McCarthy and Haven Carlson added two points each.