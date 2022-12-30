The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team played back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Blossoms started with a 56-22 Wednesday loss to the Hayfield Vikings and bounced back with a 38-33 Thursday win over the Zumbrota Mazeppa Cougars


