The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team played back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Blossoms started with a 56-22 Wednesday loss to the Hayfield Vikings and bounced back with a 38-33 Thursday win over the Zumbrota Mazeppa Cougars
Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22
"We had a tough game against one of the best teams in our area on Wednesday," said Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns. "Hayfield was able to pressure us into too many turnovers and we struggled to put the ball in the hoop throughout the game."
Haven Carlson recorded six points, Shawntee Snyder recorded five points, Macy Lembke and Addison Doocy recorded four points each and Claire Schwarz recorded three points.
Blooming Prairie 38, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
"While it wasn’t the prettiest of games, we were able to pull out a big Section win against Z-M," Bruns said. "Defensively we played outstanding and limited Z-M to contested shots and very few second chance points. Offensively, Shawntee Snyder led us with 15 points. Additionally, she and Macy Lembke hit several big free throws in the last three minutes of the game to help us preserve our lead."
Snyder's 15 points and 10 rebounds led the team. Lembke added six points, Doocy added five points and nine rebounds, Sienna Fyksen added five points, Anna Pauly added three points and Haven Carlson and Chloe McCarthy added two points each.