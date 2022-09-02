GAME: Owatonna Huskies (0-0) vs Rochester Mayo Spartans (0-0), 7 p.m., Friday, OHS Stadium
RECENT RESULTS: This is the season opener for Owatonna and Rochester Mayo.
LAST MATCHUP: Rochester Mayo won 38-33 in the 2021 Section 1-5A championship game
1. Revenge Game
It’s a brand new season and what happened in the past, is in the past. But that doesn’t mean that several of the Huskies returning from last season have forgotten how their season ended in the beginning of November at Mayo’s football stadium. A valiant effort in enemy territory just to fall short –five points specifically– of keeping their hopes of another state tournament appearance alive and bringing home another section championship.
While new players begin to filter into the lineup, the Huskies are led with a loaded senior class looking to avenge how their junior seasons ended. Owatonna has veteran presences all round the field and they’re all itching to bring home a section championship this season. The first step to accomplishing that is taking out one of their top competitors in the section.
2. Battle in the trenches
Owatonna got to see just how its offensive and defensive lines fared in the scrimmages hosted by Prior Lake just a week ago. Now it’s time to see them matchup against one of the more experienced lines in the section. While Rochester Mayo lost some talent around the field, the trenches is where the Spartans can and will succeed. Mayo will be led by All-District selection Ethan Kramer among the rest of the talent it’ll have alongside him.
The Huskies took a hit with some of the linemen that graduated from last season, but still returns several key pieces of their lines with senior captain Mikah Elstad and returners like Torrin Smith. An injury that’s keeping fellow senior captain Trever Schirmer on the sidelines is another major blow. Owatonna will look for some new faces to help step up throughout the season and it starts with Mayo.
3. Plenty of turnover
Graduations affect high school teams every year and as already established, Owatonna and Rochester Mayo are no exceptions. The Huskies and the Spartans both lost out on their top receivers and running backs from last year with Nick Williams and Dylan Maas for Owatonna and Cayden Holcomb and Noah Smith for Mayo.
One spot the Huskies may have an advantage is at quarterback. Junior Jacob Ginskey returns with his first season of varsity experience under his belt. While he saw the ups and downs that come with quickly transitioning to QB1 in his first season, helping lead Owatonna to the section championship game will bump up expectations a little. Meanwhile, Mayo will have a new face under center with Bennett Ellsworth being lost to graduation. Junior Rees Grimsrud looks to be Mayo’s new gunslinger, but Ginskey already has him beat with starting experience.
4. Can’t let up the big plays
Once both teams step out onto the OHS Stadium field under the Friday night lights and the regular season is officially underway, there’s going to be a little rust to shake off. Practices and scrimmages are great, but nothing makes you more game-ready than actually getting on the field for the first game and experiencing the situations that you’ve spent weeks working on.
Mayo lost some key components, yes. But it also figured out how to beat Owatonna twice last season. A big reason for that was a high-powered offense that averaged north of 40 points per game. The Spartans know what worked well for them, considering they’re coming off a state tournament appearance. Maybe they ease into things, but don’t think they won’t hesitate to break off those big, momentum-swinging plays that guided them to a 9-2 record last season. The Huskies have experience all round a defense led by senior captains in linebacker Drew Kretlow and defensive back Collin Vick.