GAME: Owatonna Huskies (4-3) at Kasson-Mantorville KoMets (5-2), 7 p.m., Wednesday, Telcom Stadium
RECENT RESULTS: The Huskies are coming off of a tough 16-7 home loss against the New Prague Trojans, while the KoMets are riding a 49-7 road victory over the Red Wing Wingers.
LAST MATCHUP: Owatonna and K-M clashed inside OHS Stadium in the final game of the 2021 season, where the Huskies came out on top 17-14 thanks to a game-winning field goal from then-junior, now-senior kicker Drew Henson.
1. Another defensive test
Over the course of the season, the Owatonna defense has allowed 120 total points and averages barely north of 17 points per game. But of that 120 total, the week one and week three games against fellow section title contender Rochester Mayo and defending state champion Mankato West accounted for 72 of those points. In the Huskies last four games since West (Austin, Northfield, John Marshall and New Prague), they’re only allowing nearly 12 points per game.
While some of the recent offenses that the Huskies have seen lately aren’t nearly as dynamic as their early season foes, the defense has played a big role in winning games for Owatonna. Whether it’s forcing turnovers that lead to scoring drives for the offense or coming out on the field in their own territory and not surrendering any points, the defense has found ways to keep the Huskies in it. They’ll be getting another test in the KoMets, who are averaging over 36 points per game and have four victories over 40 points or more. If the defense can continue the bend-don’t-break mentality, Owatonna could head into sections off another regular season finale win.
2. Ground and pound
Running the ball against the KoMets was important last season and running the ball against the KoMets this season will be just as important. While the 2021 matchup was filled with mud and rain that made passing the ball difficult, the ground game has been an important factor of Owatonna’s success throughout the season. Between senior tailback Conner Grems, senior fullback Drew Kretlow and the other handful of backs that have seen some snaps, the Huskies have some stability in the backfield.
Grems has been the featured back all season and the senior has already racked up 10 rushing touchdowns while closing in on 600 yards rushing. Kretlow, while not seeing as many carries, is approaching the 300 yard mark with three rushing touchdowns.
The pair pulled out a couple of big runs against New Prague that led to Grems punching in Owatonna’s lone touchdown. Even in blowout wins, they’ve left their mark. Grems alone accounted for four touchdowns against John Marshall and rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns –including an 80-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the game– in the win over Austin. If the Huskies can get Grems and Kretlow going early, the offense will greatly benefit from it.
3. Health above all else
Getting the win is important, but keeping a roster fully healthy going into section play is just as important. The injury bug has bit the Huskies a couple of times throughout the season, which includes starting quarterback Jacob Ginskey missing some time early in the season with a sprain and exiting the game after the first half against New Prague. Even going into the season, Owatonna was already down one of their experienced lineman with senior captain Trever Schirmer recovering from an injury.
The offensive and defensive line has been put through the wringer a couple of times throughout the season with some of the size and talent they’ve seen against some of the top-end teams, which also includes their preseason scrimmages. The Huskies have had some unfortunate luck with the injuries at quarterback and not having Ginskey on the field is a certain game-changer. Then there’s the situational player going down for an injury or a cramp. But with the weather starting to shift closer and closer to winter and postseason play rapidly approaching, it’ll be important to make sure the team is fully rested and prepared to make the run at the Section 1AAAAA title that the team is confident they can win when the time comes.
4. Striking similarities
Maybe you’ve caught yourself saying deja vu a couple of times this season. The Huskies have seen some similar outcomes from the 2021 season and it can even be reflected in the schedule. Tough losses to Rochester Mayo and Mankato West to open the season. Dominating wins following the West game. A cold New Prague game that went sideways.
The wins and losses match up perfectly and if history were to repeat itself again, the Huskies walk away with a victory over the KoMets. Though they’ll most likely dodge the rain and mud from last season, they’ll still get a nice, cool game with the current fall temperatures.