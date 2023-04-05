The Medford boys and girls track and field teams were back in action when they traveled to Plainview-Elgin-Millville for a meet that featured Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Rochester Area Christian Educator (RACE) and hosts PEM.
Medford recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes, with the boys earning 44 points and the girls earning 57 points. The highlight for the Tigers was senior thrower Abby Fitzgerald setting a school record in the discus throw.
The Tigers didn't get a chance to compete in the discus throw during the Gopher Conference Indoor meet, so the PEM meet represented Fitzgerald's first official throws of the season. She notched a school record-setting 118 feet, 10 inches for first place in the girls event. Isabel Miller, Reagan Sutherland and Jillian Kellen followed her up in third, sixth and seventh place respectively.
Jackie Cole recorded another first place finish for the girls team after winning the long jump at 16 feet, one inch. She also placed second in the girls 200-meter dash at 28.08 seconds with Payton Ristau behind her in fifth at 31.03 seconds. Cole and Ristau teamed up with Hailey Hemann and Adalia List for a first place finish at 55.90 seconds in the 4x100 relay.
Lydia Heiderscheidt finished second in the 400m dash at 1:11.60 and was joined by Mari Nelson in fourth at 1:16.97 and Madalyn Huizel in fifth at 1:18.26.
Reagan Sutherland led in the girls shot put with a fourth place finish at 28 feet, one inch. Fitzgerald, Miller, Libby Sutherland and Kellen following in fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th place respectively.
Cohen Stursa and Jesse Ortiz led the boys team with individual first place finishes. Ortiz (23.99s) beat out RACE's Jacob Schmoll (24.00s) by .01 seconds for first in the 200m dash, while Stursa won the 400m dash by nearly three seconds at 53.60 seconds. Ortiz also finished second in the 100m dash at 11.96 seconds.
Luis Lopez followed Stursa with a fifth place finish in the 400m and followed Ortiz with a 10th place finish in the 200m. Cohen O'Connor finished sixth in the 400m.
Stura and O'Connor teamed with Austin Erickson and Hunter Perdue for a first place finish at 9:27.52 in the 4x800 relay. Erickson also placed third in the 1,600m run (5:25.48), fourth in the triple jump (33-09.75) and sixth in the long jump (15-05.00).
Dylan Heiderscheidt placed third in the shot put at 37 feet, 11.50 inches, fourth in the discus throw at 97 feet, five inches and fifth in the pole vault at 10 feet. Cain Johannes, Perdue, Carter Bilitz and Orion Heintz followed in seventh, 11th, 13th and 14th in the shot put. Heintz, Bilitz, Johannes and Perdue followed in seventh, eighth, 14th and 17th place in the discus throw.