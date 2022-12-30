Unlike fishing in lakes up north, walleyes and northerns can be hard to find in southern Minnesota.
So it has been a welcome opportunity this fall fishing on the shores of Lake Crystal, just south of Mankato.
In the last week of October and the first two weeks of November, the northern and walleye bite turned on.
Fishing from shore four times at the boat public access on the Southwest side of the lake in the city of Lake Crystal Robinson Park, I didn't catch great numbers of fish, but each time I hooked at least one northern and one walleye.
A couple of fishermen around me caught limits and near limits of walleyes and northerns. In Minnesota, the limit is six walleyes with one trophy fish of 20 inches or more and two northerns with a minimum size of 24 inches.
The northern bit during the late afternoon and sometimes after dark. The walleye bit at dusk and after dark.
To get the northern to bite, the bait needed to be moving. I used a fathead minnow and a 1/16 pound white jig. First, I tried fishing with a bobber with no luck. Then, after watching a fellow fisherman catching northern by casting artificial lures including twister tails and frog and minnow imitations, I started casting the jig and minnow and it attracted the northern to bite.
Walleye also liked the bait to be moving. Although I mostly used a lighted bobber that moved in the wind and current, adjacent anglers preferred to cast artificial or live bait.
One angler, who waded into the water to allow his bait to be casted farther out from shore, had the most success catching walleyes. He dragged his fathead minnow and jig along the bottom while slowly reeling in the line.
The lake depth is down a few feet this year, so it took a long cast to reach the deeper water which was only 3 to 4 feet. I caught fish anywhere from 2 to 3 feet deep.
Another key to catching fish was being in the right spot. For three of the four days, I arrived at 4 p.m. and fished in the hot spot, right off the concrete boat access.
On the fourth day, the hot spot was already taken when I arrived at 5 p.m. I only caught one walleye in two hours of fishing. I caught it in the hot spot when it opened up. The adjacent angler broke his line on a snag and had to rerig his line with new jig.
The size of the fish varied greatly. I caught and released northerns ranging from 22 inches to 30 inches plus. The minimum size in southern Minnesota is 24 inches.
I also caught walleye ranging from 10 inches to 27 inches long. The limit is six walleyes with one trophy 20 inches or more.
While I never caught a limit of walleyes or kept a limit of northerns, it was exciting to catch some big ones in the not usually so fruitful lake waters of southern Minnesota.