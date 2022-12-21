(OHS GBB) Morgan Fisher

Owatonna junior forward Morgan Fisher (30) prepares to shoot a free throw. She led the Huskies with 25 points in their win over Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

(OHS GBB) Morgan Fisher

The Owatonna girls basketball team was in search of a bounce-back after a pair of tough losses to Rochester Century and Austin. With big help from junior forward Morgan Fisher, the Huskies did just that and recorded their second win of the season, beating Northfield 68-48 on Tuesday night.


(OHS GBB) Ava Olson

Owatonna sophomore forward Ava Olson (44) comes down with a rebound during the Huskies’ win over Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

