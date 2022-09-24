It didn’t matter who had the ball or where it was at, the Owatonna Huskies were in full control during the first half of their eventual 34-7 road victory over the hosting Austin Packers.
Offensively, defensively or on special teams, the Huskies were clicking. Owatonna senior tailback Conner Grems wasted little time spoiling the beginning of Austin’s homecoming game.
Owatonna’s offense was led out onto the field by the returning Jacob Ginskey, who started his first game since going down with an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Rochester Mayo loss. Despite the return of QB1, the ball was put into Grems hands.
On the very first play of the game, Grems sliced through Austin’s defense and hightailed it 80 yards to the opposite end of the field for a touchdown only a handful of minutes into the game. An automatic Drew Henson point after attempt led to the Huskies kicking the ball back a mere 12 seconds into the game.
“When [Grems] gets a head start, he’s a pretty good back,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “The line was opening some holes for him in the first half and he gets into the secondary and proved he can get away from people too. He hasn’t had too many opportunities to do so this year.”
The defense held up their end of the bargain on the ensuing drive by forcing a turnover on downs after the Packers used a couple of runs to get past midfield. From there, Owatonna drove down the field and senior fullback Drew Kretlow powered his way 10 yards into the end zone to double Owatonna’s lead.
The defense forced a second turnover, but did it in much less time than the turnover on downs. Austin’s quarterback attempted a pass to a receiver running a quick slant route, but senior defensive back Collin Vick was already in front of the receiver, intercepted it and put the Owatonna offense back on the field in Packer territory.
Grems capitalized on the turnover, broke to the outside and rumbled down to the end zone for a 21 yard rushing touchdown to put himself north of 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns and put the Huskies up 21-0 before the first quarter was over.
Austin was forced to punt and gave Owatonna the ball within striking distance of a fourth touchdown. For a moment, the Huskies thought they had it with a 24 yard passing touchdown from Ginskey to junior receiver Owen Beyer. But a penalty wiped the touchdown away and forced the Huskies to punt.
Just like the drive before, Owatonna’s defense denied Austin’s offense even the slightest taste of success and forced the Packers punter to send the ball back to Owatonna while standing in the back of Austin’s end zone.
“I thought the defense played well all night,” Williams said. “We put them into some difficult situations and I thought they fared pretty well. We’re still getting better and we still got time to be better.”
Ginskey and Beyer got their touchdown connection, but this time it was from 26 yards out and no penalties spoiled Ginskey’s first touchdown since returning.
Henson closed off the half by drilling a 45-yard field goal with just over four minutes left, then knocking through a 26-yard field goal at the very end of the half to give Owatonna a commanding 34-0 lead heading into halftime.
But the second half didn’t have nearly as much success for the Huskies as the prior two quarters had.
Despite forcing another punt on Austin’s first drive of the second half, a fumble on the punt return led to a recovery by the Packers and a one play, 45-yard passing touchdown to cut the lead down to 34-7.
Ginskey led the Huskies through a couple of third down conversions, but felt some pressure on a throw in Austin territory and the Packers came away with an interception, but ultimately turned it over on downs.
“Ginskey was back, we wanted to make sure we threw the ball around a little bit and try to give him a chance to work off some of the rust,” Williams said. “Some of it was good, some of it wasn’t so good.”
The Packers got the ball back after jumping in front of a route on a fourth and six and returned it to Owatonna’s two yard line thanks to a touchdown saving tackle from Grems.
The defense continued their hot streak in a rather chilly game. After forcing back-to-back stops on first and second down, a quarterback keeper up the middle on third led to a fumble and the recovery by Owatonna.
Possessions traded, but no more points came on the board. While the second half wasn’t as flashy as the first, the Huskies elected to preserve themselves a little bit more and gave Ginskey a chance to shake off some rust after being sidelined for the previous two weeks.
There was some good, there was some bad, but in the end, there was an Owatonna victory that put them one step closer to their goal of a Section 1AAAAA championship.
The win was also a nice way to bounce back and gain some confidence following the loss to Mankato West. It provided some building blocks heading into an important home game against conference and section rival Northfield, who beat Austin in a similar 35-7 fashion earlier in the season.
“We still got some things we need to work out,” Williams said. “We’re not playing for a section title tonight, we’re playing for the chance to get to one and that means you get better every week.”