After a great building block win for the Faribault girls tennis team over Tri-City United Saturday, the competition ramped up during a Tuesday triangular in Rochester.
The Falcons matched up against one of the strongest teams in the Big 9 Conference in hosts Rochester Century and another team competing in the top third of the conference in Northfield. Faribault fell 7-0 to Century and 6-1 against Northfield.
Rochester is home to two elite programs, with Century trailing just behind powerhouse Rochester Mayo. Wins against either of the teams are always hard to come by; Northfield, though, was able to do just that, sweeping the triangular.
Junior Hailey Reuvers had one of the highlight performances of the day for Faribault with her victory over Northfield’s May Deschamp at No. 2 singles. Reuvers notched a 6-3 win in the first set before Deschamp tied it up with a 6-4 win in the second set.
The pair battled back and forth on the third and final set, where Reuvers went up 8-5 before Deschamp battled back to 7-8 and eventually tied things up at 10-10. Faribault’s junior captain prevailed in the end with a 13-10 win to claim the match 6-3, 4-6, 13-11.
”This was a very close match that was a fun battle to watch,” coach Jeff Anderson said. “Hailey was serving well and had great ball movement during the match and kept in the points through good hustle and great court coverage. Hailey was also implementing a good mix of aggressive shots and neutral shots to try and derail Maya her game plan. Both players were countering each other well and many points were won on errors.”
With two of the stronger teams in the conference out of the way, the Falcons now turn their attention to another Big 9 Conference triangular when the Austin Packers host them and the Owatonna Huskies.
The Packers are coming off a 7-0 loss to Mayo and a 5-2 loss to Rochester John Marshall, while the Huskies are coming off a 5-2 win over Red Wing and a 4-3 loss to Mankato East. Faribault is slated to face Owatonna at 2:30 p.m. and Austin at 4:30 p.m.
TRIANGULAR MATCH RESULTS
Rochester Century 7, Faribault 0
Singles
No. 1 - Sarah Nevenheim (RC) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (FB), 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 - Sarah Yilma (RC) def. Leah Nowaczewski (FB), 6-0 , 6-0
No. 3 - Zoe Zhang (RC) def. Anika Sterling (FB), 6-1 , 6-0
No. 4 - Kaitlin Osburn (RC) def. Beata Christianson (FB), 6-2 , 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Reetu Gurun/Tea McEachern (RC) def. Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil (FB), 6-3 , 6-3
No. 2 - Rachel Taunton/Lydia Logelin (RC) def. Gabbie Temple/Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez (FHS), 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3 - Naomi Nevenheim/Ria Shah (RC) def. Isabella Anderson/Whitney Huberty (FB), 6-0 , 6-0
Northfield 6, Faribault 1
Singles
No. 1 - Marie Labenski (NF) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (FB), 6-2 , 6-0
No. 2 - Hailey Reuvers (FB) def. Maya Deschamp (NF), 6-3 , 4-6 , 13-11
No. 3 - Izzy Balvin (NF) def. Grace Brazil (FB), 6-1 , 6-2
No. 4 - Lucy Bolland (NF) def. Leah Nowaczewski (FB), 6-1 , 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Courtney Graff/Gabbi Grant (NF) def. Gabbie Temple/Anika Sterling (FB), 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Natalia Neyra Rassmussen/Alison Haung (NF) def. Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez/Whitney Huberty (FB), 6-1 , 6-0
No. 3 - Grace LaCanne/Meha Hnatyszyn (NF) def. Beata Christianson/Isabella Anderson (FB), 6-0 , 6-0