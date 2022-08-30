I am expecting a lot from our Senior returners this year, they have experienced the high level of play and they have the competitive spirit. These girls are fired up to have a great senior year, they know the potential of their teammates, both returners and new faces to the Varsity Squad. Our mindset this year, “WHY NOT US?” These girls are hungry, and so are WE as coaches. Mehsa Krause (junior) was a big swinger last year for our offense, we are really looking for her to continue to terminate on the offensive end.
KEEP AN EYE ON
I am excited about our offensive lineup altogether, we have girls that can put the ball down with some authority. Lauren Bangs (senior), outside hitter, is a deadly weapon alongside (Mehsa). Our middle blockers will also be key weapons for the offense, they are both very athletic and powerful.
We did lose our senior captain and setter, Bailey Manderfeld, but we are looking to our returner Ava Eitrheim/Bella Barrie and Miana Risser to step into that role for us this year.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have high expectations for the girls this season; we are 100% capable of finishing in the top three of the BIG 9 this year. POTENTIAL - we as coaches know the potential of the girls, especially when they come together as ONE. It’s about them knowing that they have the potential to be the best. We are really working to improve the mental side of volleyball - because the skill/fundamentals are there. I am also very excited about our leadership - we have nine seniors ready to lead this team both on and off the court.