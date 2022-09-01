The Huskies return senior All-Conference Olivia McDermott (No. 3 singles), sophomore All-Conference Emma Herzog (No. 4 singles), sophomore Ellery Blacker (No. 2 doubles), senior Elizabeth Roesner (No. 3 doubles) and Allison Wasieleski (No. 3 doubles). Two other players who had limited Varsity playing time are senior Kalina Boubin and junior Jena Hanson.
Captains this season are Olivia McDermott, Allison Wasieleski, Amelia Shives and Emma Herzog.
KEEP AN EYE ON
There is a large group of players vying for varsity spots that include senior Amelia Shives, sophomores Lauren Nelson and Hannah Nelson and freshmen Genevieve Froman, and Haley McNett and Harper Shives.
2021 SEASON RECAP
12-7 overall record and an 8-3 conference record
The team was eliminated in the second of section play by Lakeville North by a 4-3 score after beating Waseca in the opening round. The team loses some heavy hitters at the top of the singles and doubles line up due to graduation. Five-time letterwinner and multi All-Conference player at No. 1 singles Olivia Herzog, who had a 19-8 overall record. Talented All-Conference No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller, who finished the season at 17-8 overall. The team will also have to fill the hole left at No. 1 doubles that was occupied by captain Lauren Thamert and Olivia Shaw. Also graduating at the No. 2 doubles position is Ashley Schlauderaff who spent most of the season with doubles partner Ellery Blacker.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
The team will lack varsity experience and might have to endure some growing pains. The players looking to fill in the Varsity line up bring great energy and a solid skill set but will need some matches to get comfortable playing at the elevated level. Our team goal is to always finish in the top third of the conference (12 teams). To attain that this season we are going to have to play disciplined tennis and work hard each and every practice and match.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 will be led by the Rochester schools Mayo and Century and a few others giving chase including Mankato West. In Section play both Lakeville South and North will be very strong as well.