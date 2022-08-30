FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Owatonna girls swimming and diving Stephen McDaniel Stephen McDaniel Author email Aug 30, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freshman diver Mya Dutton returns as an individual state qualifier for the Owatonna girls swim and dive team heading into the 2021 season. (file photo/southerminn.com) Senior Anna Youngquist is one of the captains for the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team going into the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com) COACHESHead coach: Isaiah Fuller, 10th year/11th seasonAssistant coaches: Peter Rhodes, Tara Lammers, Kasey Anderson and Michelle BensonROSTERDelaney Gomez, 7Anna Hagenson, 7Ainsley Halverson, 7Marlowe Rhodes, 7Mckenna Abrahams, 8Ava Brekke, 8Brooklyn Christianson, 8Beverly Deranek, 8Krin Eickhoff, 8Afton Gomez, 8Isabella Hines, 8Kate Karsten, 8Lauren Kollar, 8Maya Miller, 8Lily Prestegard, 8Annika Slacter, 8Dalila Spencer, 8Christina Bell, 9Mya Dutton, 9Dylann Norrid, 9Lainey Steckelberg, 9Mya Braaten, 10Lauren Busho, 10Kalleigh Malecha, 10Ella Mollenhauer, 10Afton Torabpour, 10Shelby Born, 11Vanessa Gonzalez, 11Britta Henderson, 11Laken Meier, 11Arielle Thurber, 11Elice Tolman, 11Jayna Martin, 12Gabriella Poole, 12Haleigh Schmidt, 12Anna Youngquist, 12RETURNING STANDOUTSLaken Meier, 11 - top sprinter returning from last year, was All conference Honorable mention last yearVanessa Gonzalez, 11 - All conference last year, Junior Captain, returning in a good position in FlyAnna Youngqquist, 12 - Senior Captain, just missed honorable mention all conference by one point last yearGabbie Poole, 12 - Senior Captain, senior diver, great leaderMya Dutton, 9 - returning state qualifying diverKEEP AN EYE ONSome of the younger girls- we are a very young team where a lot of our depth will come from younger girls so keep an eye on the 8th and 9th grade class to see who steps up into those spots2021 SEASON RECAP2-6 dual meet record and ninth place at conference, Sections we were seventh. We had two state competitors last year and one is returning in Mya Dutton2022 SEASON OUTLOOKThe goal is to continually improve - we have a lot of talent on the team but we are also very young so we have to keep our focus on improving and developing good habitsCOMPETITIONWe should be somewhere around where we were last year as we stack up against the conference. Conference favorite should be Century and Sections is FarmingtonIMPORTANT NUMBERS36 - total athletes19 - letter winners4 - Seniors6 - Juniors5 - Sophomores4 - Freshman13 - Eighth graders4 - Seventh graders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Owatonna Girls Swim And Dive Conference Honorable Mention Sport Swimming Competitor Eye Lot Sprinter Mya Dutton Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Italian restaurant to move in to Jerry's space 11 candidates file in closely watched School Board race Fly-in breakfast returns after 3 years Winter State films mini series in Manthey Park OHS teachers get first glimpse at new high school Upcoming Events Aug 30 Workforce Development Online Career Cafes Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30 St. Vincent’s Table Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 31 COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31 Bethel Community Supper Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31 Overdose Awareness Event Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Submit an Event